More News:

September 04, 2018

Joe Biden was spotted running in the Pittsburgh Labor Day parade, and everyone made the same joke

"Biden is running!"

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Joe Biden
Joe Biden - USA TODAY Jarrad Henderson/USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Vice President Joe Biden talks about fighting cancer during the South by Southwest Conference and Festivals in March 2017.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was in Pittsburgh this past weekend, running. 

Yeah, I'm saying that Biden was physically running. But the Internet could not resist turning it into a joke amid rumors he is considering a run for the White House in 2020.

Biden, a Scranton-native who served in the U.S. Senate for 36 years representing Delaware before becoming President Obama's vice president, joined thousands of working families and union members in the city's annual Labor Day Parade. The 37-year-old parade is said to be the largest of its kind in the country.

RELATED: Former Pennsylvania pol will serve as pallbearer for John McCain | Source claims Trump most fears losing Pennsylvania to Joe Biden in 2020 – report | Senior citizens can now ride SEPTA Regional Rail trains for free with proper ID

As far as the presidency rumors go, nothing has been confirmed or even hinted at. But it's no secret that Biden has been eyeing the top job for 30 years. 

“As the vice president has said many times himself, he is focused on electing as many Democrats as possible all across the country and on encouraging people to get out and vote this fall,” Biden adviser Kate Bedingfield told the AP. “That’s the focus of his energy right now.”

The AP reported on Monday that he's planning to decide whether or not he'll run by January. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Joe Biden Philadelphia Labor Day White House Presidential Campaign Pittsburgh Scranton Presidential Elections

Just In

Must Read

Children's Health

Later school start times a dream for teens, but a logistical nightmare for districts
Carroll - Unionville High School Students - ONE TIME USE ONLY

Eagles

Eagles vs. Falcons: Five matchups to watch
090418FletcherCox

Investigations

Windows shattered at Rittenhouse Starbucks at center of racial profiling controversy
starbucks vandalism 1

Pop Culture

Love 'Crazy Rich Asians'? Catch another screening, this time with trivia and prizes
Crazy Rich Asians tops the Box Office while Kevin Spacey's new film opens with a measly $126

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Empty seats speak louder than playoff race for Phillies
0903_CBP_Seats_USAT

Celebrities

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Teresa Giudice sues Chief Keef over mixtape cover art
Teresa Giudice

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - Tampa Bay

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.