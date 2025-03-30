Joe Jonas joins 'SNL' sketch to sing about waiting in long lines

Joe Jonas made a surprise cameo during the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live" to sing about waiting in long lines in New York City.

The sketch, titled "Big Dumb Line," featured "SNL" host Mikey Madison and cast members Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman. The group sings about their "favorite thing" to do on the weekends, which is standing in long lines for things like pizza or bagels that have gone viral on social media. Jonas, a member of the New Jersey native Jonas Brothers boy band, joins the sketch toward the end to offer encouragement to those who grow weary waiting in line.

Throughout the sketch, the cast sings about waiting long hours in line for products that "must be worth it," due to the number of people waiting, like "creamy tacos," "frasta" (fries and pasta), or matcha that is just "fine." Sometimes, they don't even know what they're waiting for until they already joined the queue.

"Isn't New York amazing? Where else can you look up trends on TikTok and then go wait in a big old line?," sings Madison, who earned an Oscar earlier this month for her performance in "Anora."

Eventually, Yang grows sick of waiting in the long line, saying he's forgotten what he was waiting for in the first place. Just when he finally gives up and turns to leave, Jonas appears to offer some uplifting words.

"Believe in yourself, believe in the line," Jonas croons. "... Don't give up, the rewards will be splendid."

He sings about how the people in the queue deserve to try whatever they're waiting for, whether it's a Greek yogurt that went viral or wine by former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna. He asks whether esteemed aviator Amelia Earhart ever gave up — though he admits he's not sure how her story ended. Either way, his song somehow convinces Yang to hop back in line.

Jonas will be touring with the Jonas Brothers this summer, and the band will stop at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 14. He'll also be releasing a solo album, "Music for People Who Believe in Love," on May 23.

Saturday's "SNL" episode also featured performances by musical guest Morgan Wallen and sketches about a commercial acting teacher, jury duty excuses, a spring break proposal, a dying father who turns to comedy, a midwife who remembers the doctor from a Hilary Duff concert, and "SpongeBob SquarePants" reimagined as a drama. There was also a joke about Will Smith's new album during the "Weekend Update" segment of the show.

Watch the full "Big Dumb Line" sketch below: