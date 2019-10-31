The funniest reactions to the Joel Embiid-KAT fight: a pinky, angry mom and Jimmy Butler

October 31, 2019
The NBA world is awaiting a verdict from commissioner Adam Silver on suspensions for the fight between Sixers big man Joel Embiid and Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, not to mention possible punishment for Ben Simmons' role in the scrap.
And yet, Philadelphia saw a bonding moment in all of this.
Ben Simmons just put KAT in a chokehold for going at Embiid. Don’t ever talk to me about bad chemistry between those to ever again. That’s the city of brotherly love right there.— Omar Shabbir (@OmarShabbir) October 31, 2019
After the fight escalated into a much more personal beef on social media last night, basketball became something of an afterthought. The Sixers trounced Minnesota 117-95 to remain undefeated, but the story of the day has been the dust-up between Embiid and Towns.
Just in case you somehow haven't seen the fight, here's a good look at what transpired in the third quarter following a Towns turnover.
Reactions on Twitter have been all over the place, but what we care about here are the funny ones. Pretty soon, when Embiid is likely missing games, this will be awful. We might as well laugh while we can.
The vicious moment that began the Embiid and KAT fight.... Shoul be banned by the league. @SONTHoops pic.twitter.com/1VpdZZcdUv— Sports ON Tap (@SONTHighlights) October 31, 2019
Towns was born in Edison, New Jersey and grew up in Piscataway (and he's a massive Eagles fan). Naturally, his mother attended Wednesday night's game in Philly had words for Embiid as he exited the court to roaring chants of "MVP."
Check KATs mom at the top flipping Embiid off 😂 she was about to fight for her son https://t.co/HVpmtwVKLj— V (@ohmygodadog) October 31, 2019
KAT’s mom was not a fan of Embiid after that fight 😂😂😂 @JoelEmbiid @sixers #SixersTalk pic.twitter.com/JGJBJmLyE5— Scott Anderson Jr. (@scott__anderson) October 31, 2019
Based on last night, it's hard to believe Embiid and Towns had been friends going back to the Nike Hoops Summit in 2013.
Quando Embiid e KAT jogaram juntos no Nike Hoop Summit de 2013 pic.twitter.com/P3p24oA4X1— Pedro Suaide (@suaidepe) October 31, 2019
The relationship may have soured as a result of Embiid's close friendship with Jimmy Butler, whose rocky departure from Minnesota last season was closely linked to differences with younger teammates, including Towns. Butler may have brought some stories to Philadelphia that have fueled Embiid's dominant performances against Towns.
Embiid hinted at Butler's dirt on Towns in his attacks after the game, and Butler acknowledged the Instagram posts.
Jimmy Butler has logged on: pic.twitter.com/QiqzGw9M0S— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 31, 2019
Speaking of Embiid's harsh words, this has devolved into accusations that he deleted his own comment on Towns' post and then accused Towns of deleting it to make him look soft. Not everyone is buying that.
Embiid deleted his own comment and blamed KAT— Albert (@JackIsVeryNice) October 31, 2019
LMAO https://t.co/mRVYhgfqdr
Or maybe Embiid knows that there are probably a ton of kids who follow KAT, has too much respect to leave a comment with "you've been a pussy your whole life" under the post, so did the admirable thing and just took a screenshot of the comment to post on his own story https://t.co/eNN2j1fBwQ— Jordie 🔵 (@BarstoolJordie) October 31, 2019
Apart from all that, here's are some good laughs to take away from the whole fracas.
Embiid trying to steal KAT’s sharingan pic.twitter.com/PwlCt9t3vu— Autonomous (@Autonom81231982) October 31, 2019
KAT in the locker room after being bullied by Embiid tonight pic.twitter.com/cHhfT1wwBJ— Hunter Lazev (@hlazz15) October 31, 2019
Al Horford has no time for this. pic.twitter.com/vgRIQ4on7m— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 31, 2019
All of #NBATwitter is so gassed on this KAT v Embiid war.— Tom Fowles (@tomjfowles) October 31, 2019
But it doesn’t even come CLOSE to the time Wayne Rooney challenged himself to a fight pic.twitter.com/pEOozyXP8e
This Embiid vs KAT beef warms my heart pic.twitter.com/UhFvurUrCx— LongLiveTheSlausonBoy (@WavyDowneyJr) October 31, 2019
Bruh embiid and simmons double teamed KAT. pic.twitter.com/NO8XOiIESe— Richard Roy (@SamRichardRoy) October 31, 2019
Jimmy Butler watching KAT and Embiid go at it pic.twitter.com/scIxEvj6cS— Emperor (@OmarLaZaranii) October 31, 2019
How Embiid and KAT tryna one-up each other on IG pic.twitter.com/WbGESFFV1W— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 31, 2019
me, watching my sixers pic.twitter.com/Mwut3ZM4gT— joe м (@dr_pizza_MD) October 31, 2019
Sixers fans hyping up Simmons chokehold on Kat at the moment but gonna end up crying when they get both Embiid and simmons suspended for a few games lmao— ISHVALAN 🔰🇾🇪 (@Ishvalan_) October 31, 2019
Adam Silver calling Joel Embiid and KAT: pic.twitter.com/L3aKfLfEFq— T'D UP (@TUSportsPod) October 31, 2019
Embiid vs KAT last night pic.twitter.com/U2mZMTxMWl— JON (@heymrjon) October 31, 2019
Embiid’s mom > KAT’s mom pic.twitter.com/2QTzosNIfc— Justin Green (@JustinGreen42) October 31, 2019
It's doubtful we've seen or heard the last of this battle, and the Sixers may pay the price for it on the court in the short-run. In the long-run, as entertaining as it is to see Embiid embrace his place in Philadelphia, he's going to have to reign it in as other players around the league try to bait him into ejections. We've seen Embiid resist it with Marcus Smart. He'll have to restore that level of composure.