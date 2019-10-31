More Sports:

October 31, 2019

The funniest reactions to the Joel Embiid-KAT fight: a pinky, angry mom and Jimmy Butler

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers Nba
Embiid Towns Scrum Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Sixers center Joel Embiid's fight with the Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns spiraled into all-out-war on social media following Philadelphia's 117-95 win at the Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 30, 2019.

The NBA world is awaiting a verdict from commissioner Adam Silver on suspensions for the fight between Sixers big man Joel Embiid and Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, not to mention possible punishment for Ben Simmons' role in the scrap.

And yet, Philadelphia saw a bonding moment in all of this. 

After the fight escalated into a much more personal beef on social media last night, basketball became something of an afterthought. The Sixers trounced Minnesota 117-95 to remain undefeated, but the story of the day has been the dust-up between Embiid and Towns.

Just in case you somehow haven't seen the fight, here's a good look at what transpired in the third quarter following a Towns turnover. 

Reactions on Twitter have been all over the place, but what we care about here are the funny ones. Pretty soon, when Embiid is likely missing games, this will be awful. We might as well laugh while we can. 

Towns was born in Edison, New Jersey and grew up in Piscataway (and he's a massive Eagles fan). Naturally, his mother attended Wednesday night's game in Philly had words for Embiid as he exited the court to roaring chants of "MVP."


Based on last night, it's hard to believe Embiid and Towns had been friends going back to the Nike Hoops Summit in 2013. 

The relationship may have soured as a result of Embiid's close friendship with Jimmy Butler, whose rocky departure from Minnesota last season was closely linked to differences with younger teammates, including Towns. Butler may have brought some stories to Philadelphia that have fueled Embiid's dominant performances against Towns. 

Embiid hinted at Butler's dirt on Towns in his attacks after the game, and Butler acknowledged the Instagram posts. 

Speaking of Embiid's harsh words, this has devolved into accusations that he deleted his own comment on Towns' post and then accused Towns of deleting it to make him look soft. Not everyone is buying that. 


Apart from all that, here's are some good laughs to take away from the whole fracas. 









It's doubtful we've seen or heard the last of this battle, and the Sixers may pay the price for it on the court in the short-run. In the long-run, as entertaining as it is to see Embiid embrace his place in Philadelphia, he's going to have to reign it in as other players around the league try to bait him into ejections. We've seen Embiid resist it with Marcus Smart. He'll have to restore that level of composure. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers Nba Philadelphia Joel Embiid Adam Silver Karl-Anthony Towns Social Media Timberwolves

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Joel Embiid wears Karl-Anthony Towns fight as badge of honor: 'I was built for this city'
Joel-Embiid_103019_usat

Halloween

Here's what to do with your Halloween pumpkins on Nov. 1
pumpkins recycling

Mental Health

Stress-related disorders, like PTSD, may increase risk for serious infection
ptsd infections stress

Eagles

What they're saying: Grading the Eagles at the trade deadline and looking at moves they can still make
Howie-Roseman-Eagles_103019_usat

Halloween

Conshohocken corgi's Wawa Shorti Halloween costume goes viral
Wawa Corgi

Arts & Culture

Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival
Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved