Actor John Leguizamo hits the boxing ring and makes tortillas in Philly in new episode of his travel show

Comedian John Leguizamo kicked off Season 2 of his travel show, "Leguizamo Deos America" by stopping in Philadelphia to showcase the city's Latino culture.

The episode, which aired Sunday night on MSNBC, shows Leguizamo stopping at Citizens Bank Park, the clothing store Latin Fashion in Hunting Park, Café y Chocolate in South Philly, Pivott Boxing Academy in Fairhill and South Philly Barbacoa in Passyunk Square.

He also interviews eight prominent residents about their experiences living and working in the city, including Kensington clay artist Roberto Lugo, former City Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, Phillies broadcaster Rubén Amaro Jr. and South Philly Barbacoa owner Cristina Martinez, who shows him how to make her signature tortillas.

The actor said he came face-to-face with gentrification in a way he hadn't before while walking around North Philly.

"In Philadelphia, I learned about what gentrification really means. I never really knew — I was kind of ignorant," Leguizamo told the Inquirer. "I don't think people are aware of the cruelty of gentrification, because we all think, 'Oh, are they going to get great coffee shops and restaurants?' But they don't understand that they're destroying hospitals and schools and making it impossible for these people to survive."

In upcoming episodes, Leguizamo will stop in Phoenix, Denver, San Antonio, New Orleans and Raleigh, North Carolina.

"Leguizamo Does America" can be streamed on Hulu, Amazon Prime and YouTube TV with subscriptions. It airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on MSNBC. Watch the trailer for the new season below.

