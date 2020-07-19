More News:

July 19, 2020

Local elected officials pay tribute to civil rights leader, U.S. Rep. John Lewis

Lewis passed away at the age of 80 on Friday night

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Tributes Deaths
John Lewis Melina Mara/Pool/Sipa USA

Civil rights leader and U.S. Rep. John Lewis served in Congress for 33 years before passing away late Friday night.

John Lewis, the iconic civil rights leader and congressman, passed away at the age of 80 late Friday night after a battle with cancer.

MORE: Heat wave could push Philadelphia temperatures above 100 for the first time in eight years

Lewis, alongside the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., helped organize the March on Washington in 1963 at the age of 23. He also spoke at the rally too.

One of the 13 original Freedom Riders, Lewis is considered one of the most influential leaders of the civil rights movement, as he pushed to end racial segregation across the U.S.

A member of the Democratic Party, Lewis served in Congress for 33 years after he was elected to represent Georgia’s 5th Congressional District starting in 1987.

Lewis was honored with the Liberty Medal at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia back in 2016, as well as served as the University of Pennsylvania's commencement speaker in 2012.

Many local elected officials across the Philly region took to social media over the weekend to pay tribute and respect to the late Lewis.








































Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Tributes Deaths Philadelphia Civil Rights National Constitution Center Martin Luther King Jr. University of Pennsylvania New Jersey Congress Civil Rights Movement Liberty Medal Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2020 training camp preview: Tight end
18_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Zach_Ertz_credKateFrese.jpg

Weather

Heat wave could push Philadelphia temperatures above 100 for the first time in eight years
heat wave philly region

Lawsuits

Philly towing companies used pit bulls, other intimidation tactics, attorney general claims
Josh Shapiro Towing

Phillies

Spencer Howard, Alec Bohm unlikely to start season with Phillies, Bryce Harper tries to pull strings
Bryce-Harper_030520_usa

History

Kensington's historic milk bottle flashing refurbished look
harbison milk bottle new

Festivals

Watch this weekend: Philadelphia Film Society hosts virtual film fest
virtual film festival

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved