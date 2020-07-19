Local elected officials pay tribute to civil rights leader, U.S. Rep. John Lewis

July 19, 2020
John Lewis, the iconic civil rights leader and congressman, passed away at the age of 80 late Friday night after a battle with cancer.
Lewis, alongside the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., helped organize the March on Washington in 1963 at the age of 23. He also spoke at the rally too.
One of the 13 original Freedom Riders, Lewis is considered one of the most influential leaders of the civil rights movement, as he pushed to end racial segregation across the U.S.
A member of the Democratic Party, Lewis served in Congress for 33 years after he was elected to represent Georgia’s 5th Congressional District starting in 1987.
Lewis was honored with the Liberty Medal at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia back in 2016, as well as served as the University of Pennsylvania's commencement speaker in 2012.
Many local elected officials across the Philly region took to social media over the weekend to pay tribute and respect to the late Lewis.
Our country has lost an icon, a leader, and one of its purest souls. John Lewis spent his entire life dedicated to the pursuit of freedom and justice—inspiring many of us along his journey.— Jim #MaskUpPHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) July 18, 2020
Now, it is up to each of us to carry on his legacy. pic.twitter.com/CQY35f5kfL
John Lewis was a great American.— Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) July 18, 2020
A civil rights leader and dedicated public servant who successfully led numerous fights in the name of equality and against racism and discrimination.
Our nation will miss John Lewis. I extend my condolences to the Lewis family. #RIPJohnLewis
Deeply saddened by the news of Congressman John Lewis’s passing—an American hero and relentless champion for justice with unwavering optimism for our Nation. The world is a little darker this morning without his light.— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) July 18, 2020
Let’s honor his legacy of “good trouble” by continuing his fight for civil rights and social justice together.— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) July 18, 2020
Incredibly saddened by the loss of my friend, colleague, and civil rights icon Congresman John Lewis. John was such a gentle soul with the heart of a lion whom I’ve learned so much from. (1/2) https://t.co/dDAa5mxJpY— Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (@RepBrianFitz) July 18, 2020
He is now resting in heaven with the heroes who’ve preceded him. His life has inspired and positively changed our world forever. We will miss you, John. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/2G4vcZB4u9— Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (@RepBrianFitz) July 18, 2020
John was a colleague, a mentor and a friend. He’s taught us so much. And he is now resting with the giants who’ve proceeded him, resting comfortably and proud for having positively changed the world forever. https://t.co/pUHQrU8D6C— Brian Fitzpatrick (@BrianFitzUSA) July 18, 2020
I am absolutely heartbroken to hear of the passing of @repjohnlewis John understood the true composition of our moral human fabric. He worked tirelessly to patch up tears and cement fissures and inequities in our country armed with compassion, bravery and -- pic.twitter.com/kfcliyk3up— Rep. Brendan Boyle (@CongBoyle) July 18, 2020
an unwavering moral position with which very few could rightfully disagree. John was a true compass that guided me quite often during my time in the U.S. House.— Rep. Brendan Boyle (@CongBoyle) July 18, 2020
John was also a true champion for economic and social justice. “Good Trouble” was John’s favorite phrase, and it so deftly captured John’s character and spirit in those two words. pic.twitter.com/rihuQnlqGE— Rep. Brendan Boyle (@CongBoyle) July 18, 2020
I was blessed to have been able work alongside John and learn from him. John was truly generous of heart, mind and soul and has set an example for generations to come. He leaves behind a legacy that we all must now build upon.— Rep. Brendan Boyle (@CongBoyle) July 18, 2020
May God bring eternal light upon John and may God bless the entire Lewis family as they move forward in the coming days.— Rep. Brendan Boyle (@CongBoyle) July 18, 2020
Heartbroken by the sad news that John Lewis has left us. Still can’t believe that I got to work with my hero. Besides all of his courageous work for justice, what always struck me was just how kind he was to everyone he met. God Bless this special man. pic.twitter.com/dLlKJYtjAd— US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) July 18, 2020
This photo was taken of us at about midnight while we were engaging in a daylong sit-in on the House floor to protest for a vote on our gun violence bill in the wake of the Orlando nightclub shooting. https://t.co/Hv4FWXkZIH— US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) July 18, 2020
Congressman John Lewis was a true American hero. He has inspired me for decades. He and so many others sacrificed so much for our right to vote. He was not afraid to make what he called ‘good trouble.’https://t.co/FK4FUBg7Wn— Dwight Evans (@RepDwightEvans) July 18, 2020
A voice that spoke out against hatred and injustice has been silenced tonight and it is up to all of us to carry his message forward for future generations. Honored to have served alongside such a towering figure. #RestinPower @RepJohnLewis. We will continue the march for you. pic.twitter.com/mHH7Ld9llh— Dwight Evans (@DwightEvansPA) July 18, 2020
It is impossible to convey the impact John Lewis has had on this nation as we strive for a more perfect union. It is difficult to imagine a future without his presence, but we will continue the fight for equality inspired by his fight and directed by his wisdom. pic.twitter.com/VRgd0FdIh8— Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) July 18, 2020
We are a better nation because of his lifetime of service and commitment to equality — it was the privilege of my life to serve with him to work to end gun violence, remove children from cages, secure voting rights for all, and so much more. pic.twitter.com/I9PphuIXZG— Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) July 18, 2020
We owe it to Mr. Lewis to continue this fight and “keep our eyes on the prize,” and never be afraid of doing what is right.— Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) July 18, 2020
I am crushed — yet so lucky for the time I served with and became friends with a lifelong hero.— Madeleine Dean (@MadeleineDean) July 18, 2020
I’ll always remember to “Keep our eye on the prize!”
We will keep causing “good trouble” in your name. pic.twitter.com/jEGf5SoPqH
Congressman John Lewis embodied courage, resilience, determination and kindness. He led by example and inspired others to follow. He called out evil but welcomed reconciliation. His life and his legacy will forever be the moral compass of change — a lesson in #goodtrouble. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/cWosEC9BsV— Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) July 18, 2020
But, there are moments when words will never be enough — this is one of those moments. 2/4— Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) July 18, 2020
We honor his legacy through action, by looking our toughest challenges in the eye and marching toward them, not away; by demanding better of ourselves and each other not just for now but for the future we will to the next generation. 3/4— Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) July 18, 2020
It was a privilege to serve in Congress alongside this remarkable human being — a humble hero.— Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) July 18, 2020
My heart is with his family, friends, staff, and those he held dear. He was, as always will be, the very best of who we are. 4/4
Congressman John Lewis was, and always will be, the very best of who we are — he was a hero.— Mary Gay Scanlon (@marygayscanlon) July 18, 2020
We must honor his legacy through action, by fighting for what is right and just. By getting into #goodtrouble. https://t.co/J6lDoZj2lA
We have lost a legend of history & Congress with the passing of John Lewis. It was an honor to serve along side him, if only briefly. I am so grateful for his generational leadership and his commitment towards building more just and more perfect union. https://t.co/GDZRMl3CnR— Chrissy Houlahan (@HoulahanForPa) July 18, 2020
I have no doubt The Honorable John Lewis has ascended to the next level of “good trouble.” May he Rest In Power.— Chrissy Houlahan (@HoulahanForPa) July 18, 2020
We have tragically lost a legend with the passing of John Lewis. I was honored to serve along side him, if only briefly, but I’m so extraordinarily grateful for his steady generational influence guiding us all towards a better, more just, more perfect union. /1— Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) July 18, 2020
I’ll always hold in my heart the leadership and example he provided to generations. I’m certain The Honorable John Lewis has ascended to the next level of “good trouble.” May he Rest In Peace. 2/2— Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) July 18, 2020
Our nation and world mourn the passing of a true American icon – Congressman John Lewis. I mourn the passing of a role model.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 18, 2020
In our sorrow, let us commit to carrying on his work, and building upon the tremendous legacy which is his lasting gift to us all. pic.twitter.com/7vSiyy8nMn
To honor the life of civil rights leader and U.S. Representative John Lewis, I have ordered all U.S. and New Jersey flags to fly at half-staff at state buildings beginning today, July 18th, until the day of his interment. pic.twitter.com/xlKThFH1wx— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 18, 2020
It hurts to think that morning will come without John Lewis. Serving with him in Congress was an honor beyond anything I could have imagined, and I will treasure that time for the rest of my life. https://t.co/7ZI9veMHkt— RepAndyKim (@RepAndyKimNJ) July 18, 2020
When I brought my two baby boys to the floor of the House of Representatives, I introduced them to him and said he was a real life superhero. They thought I was joking. I was not. #GoodTrouble— RepAndyKim (@RepAndyKimNJ) July 18, 2020
With great sadness we mourn the passing of John Lewis. An icon in every sense of the word. His lifelong devotion to equality made our country and world a better place.— Donald Norcross (@DonNorcross4NJ) July 18, 2020
Rest In Power my friend. #goodtrouble https://t.co/3Z9GtKlsGv
My heart is heavy as the world mourns the passing of my friend & colleague Rep. John Lewis. John spoke softly but powerfully, he walked slowly but purposefully & he acted kindly but fought tirelessly for justice.— Donald Norcross (@DonaldNorcross) July 18, 2020
My full statement⤵️ https://t.co/dcgpN6q031 pic.twitter.com/NLn3A43ujf
John Lewis made the world a better place and inspired us all to follow his lead.— Donald Norcross (@DonaldNorcross) July 18, 2020
Rest In Power my friend. #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/ojc2kTfAnH
My heart is saddened. Last night John Lewis died, but for 80 years he showed us how to truly live.— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 18, 2020
Our hero is with God.
May we be his legacy.
May we love as courageously; serve as humbly; and until justice rolls down like water, may we always cause Good Trouble. pic.twitter.com/5RSEAAcJlt
Today is a sad day for America. John Lewis—often referred to as the Conscience of Congress—was an extraordinary public servant with a heart full of love and compassion for others. https://t.co/FLeW3E0HSI— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) July 18, 2020
Our country wouldn’t have made the progress we did in the last 60 years if it wasn’t for John’s lifetime of advocacy for justice. From a young activist to a Congressman, John never forgot the people he was fighting for or the injustices he was trying to correct.— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) July 18, 2020
John was a trailblazer who paved the way for black Americans & other minority groups in this country. When they felt voiceless, he was their voice and champion. And I know if it wasn’t for his leadership and unwillingness to back down from a fight, I wouldn’t be a Senator today.— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) July 18, 2020
John’s life’s work shouldn’t be in vain.— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) July 18, 2020
May his soul rest in power and may his Conscience continue to guide Congress during this turbulent time. My prayers go out to John’s family and staff during this difficult time. https://t.co/98SC4ffm3i
