Local elected officials pay tribute to civil rights leader, U.S. Rep. John Lewis

John Lewis, the iconic civil rights leader and congressman, passed away at the age of 80 late Friday night after a battle with cancer.

Lewis, alongside the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., helped organize the March on Washington in 1963 at the age of 23. He also spoke at the rally too.

One of the 13 original Freedom Riders, Lewis is considered one of the most influential leaders of the civil rights movement, as he pushed to end racial segregation across the U.S.

A member of the Democratic Party, Lewis served in Congress for 33 years after he was elected to represent Georgia’s 5th Congressional District starting in 1987.

Lewis was honored with the Liberty Medal at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia back in 2016, as well as served as the University of Pennsylvania's commencement speaker in 2012.

Many local elected officials across the Philly region took to social media over the weekend to pay tribute and respect to the late Lewis.