More Culture:

November 28, 2018

John Oliver on 'The Tonight Show' talks 'Lion King' trailer, Beyonce, and his new baby

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Tonight Show
John Oliver Photo courtesy/The Tonight Show

John Oliver appeared on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 27.

On Tuesday night's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" guest and fellow late-night giant John Oliver admitted his family was not too happy with him on Thanksgiving Day. 

It was on the holiday that Disney dropped the trailer to the highly-anticipated reboot of "The Lion King," in which Oliver is slated to play Zazu, King Mufasa's political adviser. (If you haven't seen the trailer yet, do you live under a rock?)

His family was taken aback that Oliver's name appeared in the credits before one of the biggest names in the cast: Beyonce Carter-Knowles, who will voice Nala. 

"I was sitting with my wife's sister and her cousin and it got to the end and I thought, 'Oh that's nice.' And then her cousin said, 'Why is your name before Beyonce's? That seems pretty f***ed up.'" 

"Yeah, I'm not even disagreeing with that," he laughed.

Oliver, who will be among the first acts to take the stage at the new Met Philadelphia when it opens in December, also discussed the birth of his new child, which he hadn't announced publicly, as celebs often do, causing Jimmy to call it a "secret baby."

Fallon and Oliver also discussed the potential NSFW applications of technology "The Tonight Show" used to merge the two comics' faces, as well as Oliver becoming the target of a practical joke by actor Russell Crowe.

You can watch more clips of Tuesday night's "Tonight Show" here.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Tonight Show Philadelphia Late Night John Oliver Celebrities

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Live MLB free agency updates: The latest news and rumors involving the Phillies
112818_Harper_usat

Gritty

Gritty's official City Hall appearance has been scheduled
Carroll - Philadelphia Flyers Gritty

Food & Drink

South Street's Magpie is closing after six years and 30,000 pies
magpie artisan pies closing

Eagles

Eagles vs. Redskins: Five matchups to watch
112718ColtMcCoy

Health News

Penn State researchers ID five age-specific 'profiles' of problem drinkers
alcohol-problem-drinkers-pexels

Holiday

Get a free professional photo of your pet with Santa in Rittenhouse
Santa Paws at Hotel Palomar

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.