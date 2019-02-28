Best reactions to The Jonas Brothers announcing new music is dropping Friday

February 28, 2019
After pop music heartbreakers The Jonas Brothers broke up in 2013, a small part of tween fandom died.
The three brothers — Kevin, Joe, and Nick — stopped making music together after releasing four studio albums as a band. They were likable, wearing purity rings, and sporting lots of hairstyles when they left us. The bros were a staple of most middle school girls' iPod playlists, and I am betting you most likely had a poster.
So it's no surprise that when the Jo Bros made a surprise announcement on Thursday that they would release a single on Friday at midnight, everyone freaked out. Including those now-grown middle school girls who **will** be attending their reunion concerts, no matter what.
The single is called "Sucker," and fans got a preview of the song during a teaser for Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.
We’re baaaccckkkk… @latelateshow #LateLateJonas https://t.co/XW5wYFSz1W pic.twitter.com/EaVKwJ9ZN4— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) February 28, 2019
Just for you guys 🎉 pic.twitter.com/IaYohmXMBv— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) February 28, 2019
It's fine. We're fine. I'm fine.
Here are the best reactions on social media to the news.
THE JONAS BROTHERS DELETED ANY PREVIOUS POSTS AND BLACKED OUT THEIR SOCIAL MEDIA IT’S HAPPENING PEOPLE THEY’RE COMING pic.twitter.com/WpIneaic2z— brittany (@mogirlprobs) February 28, 2019
Jonas Brothers fans in their mid 20s right now pic.twitter.com/8oge81SjZl— Jonas Brothers (@JonasThrowbacks) February 28, 2019
me drafting my resignation letter to follow the jonas brothers around on tour: pic.twitter.com/wYnsQor3rv— janie (@fierceSUCKER) February 28, 2019
And that’s why you don’t throw out your merch. #JonasBrothers pic.twitter.com/Ed5NQ8wtgs— Sage Young (@sageyoungest) February 28, 2019
The Jonas Brothers: Hey guys, we are ba-— Victoria Gomez (@tori2998_gomez) February 28, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/I4Uazp3oXK
Me wearing high heels and a red dress to a Jonas Brothers reunion show in my 20’s. pic.twitter.com/A1jNMzxltc— jonas news. (@JonasConcerts) February 20, 2019
i'm becoming a fan account for the jonas brothers this friday— vic (@vhsgrays) February 28, 2019
Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.