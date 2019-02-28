More Culture:

February 28, 2019

Best reactions to The Jonas Brothers announcing new music is dropping Friday

"Sucker" will be released Friday at midnight

By Emily Rolen
The Jonas Brothers announced on Thursday they were reuniting to release a single on Friday.

After pop music heartbreakers The Jonas Brothers broke up in 2013, a small part of tween fandom died.

The three brothers — Kevin, Joe, and Nick — stopped making music together after releasing four studio albums as a band. They were likable, wearing purity rings, and sporting lots of hairstyles when they left us. The bros were a staple of most middle school girls' iPod playlists, and I am betting you most likely had a poster.

So it's no surprise that when the Jo Bros made a surprise announcement on Thursday that they would release a single on Friday at midnight, everyone freaked out. Including those now-grown middle school girls who **will** be attending their reunion concerts, no matter what. 

The single is called "Sucker," and fans got a preview of the song during a teaser for Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. 

It's fine. We're fine. I'm fine. 

Here are the best reactions on social media to the news.


