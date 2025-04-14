What's known about the man accused of setting fire to Gov. Josh Shapiro's home in Harrisburg

The Harrisburg man accused of breaking into the Pennsylvania governor's mansion and setting fires Sunday morning allegedly told authorities he hates Gov. Josh Shapiro and would have "beaten him with his hammer" if he had encountered him, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Cody Balmer, 38, is charged with attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault for the attack at the governor's mansion in the hours after the family's Passover seder. Shapiro and his wife, Lori, had observed the Jewish holiday with guests Saturday night and the governor had posted on social media about his family's plans.

MORE: Mayor Parker's proposed raise for Philly teachers won't do much to close the pay gap with suburban school districts

The fire caused extensive damage to two rooms at the fenced-in property, but state police got the governor and others out of the home uninjured while firefighters put out the flames.

"If he was trying to terrorize my family, my friends ... hear me on this, we celebrated our faith proudly, no one will deter me from celebrating my faith openly and proudly," Shapiro said during a press conference Sunday after Balmer surrendered to authorities.

Police share details of the attack

State police say the attack on the governor's residence happened around 2 a.m. Security cameras allegedly show Balmer climbing over a perimeter fence, approaching the home's piano room, smashing a window with a hammer and throwing a Molotov cocktail through the broken glass to start a fire, authorities said.

Balmer, who was wearing a black snap-on jacket and carrying a bag, allegedly broke another window in an adjacent room and entered the home. Balmer allegedly threw a second Molotov cocktail that started a fire in the dining room before exiting the home and climbing the same perimeter fence to leave the area.

Authorities have not said why the 24/7 security detail at the property was unable to stop Balmer or take him into custody immediately after the fires were started. During a search of nearby roads, investigators found a pair of discarded gloves in a trash can that had been seen on the surveillance footage and smell of gasoline.

During the investigation, state police were contacted by a woman who said she is an "ex-paramour" of Balmer's, authorities said. The woman told police Balmer had confessed to the crime and instructed her to tell investigators that he planned to surrender. Balmer turned himself in at state police headquarters in Harrisburg a short time later.

Evidence collected from Balmer's home

During a police interview, Balmer allegedly told investigators that he had walked an hour from his home to start the fires. He said he was aware Shapiro and others might be home at the time and knew the fires could threaten the lives of those inside, investigators said.

After fleeing the property, Balmer told police he returned to his home on foot to change his clothes before surrendering.

Provided Image/Pennsylvania State Police Cody Balmer, 38, of Harrisburg, allegedly broke into Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence on Sunday morning and started fires using Molotov cocktails made from beer bottles, Pennsylvania State Police say.

At Balmer's house, state police seized clothing that matched the attire of the person seen in the surveillance footage, investigators said. They also said they found a small sledge hammer that appeared identical to the one observed on video.

Balmer allegedly told investigates he used gasoline from a lawn mower to make homemade Molotov cocktails out of Heineken beer bottles.

Motive remains under investigation

Authorities are still working to determine why Balmer allegedly targeted Shapiro, including the possibility that the attack was a hate crime motivated by antisemitism.

Social media posts show Balmer formerly worked as a mechanic and had shared memes and other posts that were critical of Democrats and Republicans, NBC News reported. In one post from 2022, a Facebook account believed to Palmer's showed a picture of a piece of fabric artwork depicting a Molotov cocktail and the phrase, "Be the light you want to see in the world."

Shapiro condemned the attack, calling it "targeted" and adding that the suspect's political leanings should not matter.

"I don't give a damn if it's coming from one particular side or the other, directed at one particular party or another," Shapiro said.

Balmer's criminal past includes theft and forgery charges in 2015 and 2016, according to court records. He also has an open case for an alleged assault in 2023.

On Monday, state police said Balmer was taken to a hospital to be treated for a medical issue unrelated to the incident at Shapiro's home on Sunday. He will be held at the Dauphin County prison while awaiting a preliminary hearing.