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May 01, 2026

‘Bachelor’ alum Julia Rae bringing ‘Score Love’ dating series to Center City

The May 6 event at Puttshack will double as a singles mixer built around Rae’s golf-inspired concept.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Dating Singles
Julia Rae Puttshack event Provided Courtesy/Julia Rae

Julia Rae will host a ‘Score Love’ singles mixer at Puttshack in Center City on May 6, inspired by her own experience meeting her husband on a golf course.

A reality TV alum is hosting a singles event in Center City next week built around mini golf and a social mixer.

Julia Rae, who appeared on "The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart," will be at Puttshack Philadelphia on Wednesday, May 6, for a two-hour event aimed at bringing together singles in a more casual setting.

The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. and is part of Rae’s dating series, “Score Love,” which uses golf as a way to break the ice and encourage conversation.

Rae’s interest in the sport grew after she was cast in the golf-themed film “Playing Through,” based on a true story about two women competing in the 1950s. While preparing for the role, she developed a passion for golf and later met her husband during a round when they were paired together by chance.

That experience, along with her time on a dating-focused reality show, helped shape the idea behind the series and event.

During the social mixer, attendees will rotate through mini golf while also having time to meet and mingle. Tickets include a round of golf and a drink, with additional food and beverages available for purchase.

The event is geared toward singles ages 24 to 40 and encourages an “upscale casual” dress code. Organizers say the mixer is part of a larger content series, and attendees may be filmed during the event.

"Score Love" Singles Mixer

Wednesday, May 6 | 7-9 p.m.
Puttshack Philadelphia
1625 Chestnut St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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