Fourth of July celebrations in Philly suburbs and South Jersey include fireworks, parades and festivals

The countdown to Independence Day is in full swing, and nobody celebrates harder than Philadelphia.

The city's Fourth of July festivities on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway are the largest in the region, but there are many other celebrations, including fireworks shows, festivals and parades happening throughout the suburbs and South Jersey.

Some Fourth of July celebrations have been put on hold this year, including Haddonfield, New Jersey, which pulled the plug on its plans due to financial constraints. But Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County reversed its decision to cancel its Fourth of July parade after community backlash.

Here's a look at some of the festivities happening this week.

Bucks County

New Britain: The Tri-Municipal Fourth of July Parade, put on by Chalfont, New Britain Borough and New Britain Township, begins at 9:30 in New Britain Borough's Town Center and ends at New Britain Township's North Branch Park, at 207 Park Ave.

Quakertown: The borough's annual Community Day takes place Friday in Memorial Park, at 600 W. Mill St. It includes a pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m., fire department water battles rom 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and a performance from the Quakertown Band from 7:30-9:30 p.m. There also is a car show, bounce houses, a and a freefall demonstration. The fireworks display begins at 9:30 p.m.

Chester County

Southampton : The Southampton Days Country Fair kicks off Friday with the Sam Costantini Annual Fourth of July Parade from 9:30-11:30 a.m. It forms at Jaymor Road and proceeds towards Klinger Middle School. Fair activities begin at Klinger Middle School at 6 p.m., with a $3 general admission fee. There is live music at the Midway Stage from 6:30-10:30 p.m., and fireworks start at 9:35 p.m.

Downingtown: The 45th annual Good Neighbor Day returns to Kerr Park, at 1 Park Lane, Friday for a full day of events benefitting the town's ambulance and rescue squads. It begins with the Run for Life from 8-11 a.m. along Pennsylvania Avenue, followed by the Kerr park boat launch in Brandywine Creek from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There also is a carnival with rides, games and entertainment from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. A fireworks display takes place from 9:30-10 p.m.

Phoenixville: Enjoy live music and food at Phoenixville Recreation Center, at 501 Franklin Ave., beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. and should be visible throughout the Phoenixville area.

Tredyffrin Township: Fourth of July celebrations kick off at 7 p.m. Friday with food trucks and live music at Chesterbrook's Wilson Park, at 500 Lee Road. The fireworks display begins at dusk.

Delaware County

Bethel Township: A fireworks display begins at dusk Thursday at Bethel Springs Elementary School, at 3280 Foulk Road. A rain date is scheduled for Saturday.

Ridley Park: An Independence Day parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at ABC Field at 300 Barker St. Fireworks are set off over Ridley Park Lake at dusk.

Upper Darby: The township's fireworks show takes place at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Monsignor Bonner Archbishop Prendergast High School, at 403 N. Lansdowne Ave.

Montgomery County

Conshohocken: The borough's fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. Thursday. The display will be visible from many vantage points, but Sutcliffe Park — where the fireworks will be set off — will be closed during the event. The rain date is Saturday. A soap box derby takes place on Fayette Street from Eighth to Fourth avenues at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Narberth: Narberth Park, at 80 Windsor Ave., is the place to be Friday. Between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., a daytime carnival features baby parades, foul shot contests, pie eating competitions and more. Food trucks open at 6:30 p.m. Live music precedes a fireworks display that begins at dusk.

Pottstown: The borough's GoFourth! Festival starts at 3 p.m. Friday at Memorial Park at 75 W. King St. The festival includes some "epic old-school surf vibes" with live music, tethered hot air balloon rides, food trucks and family-friendly games and activities. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

South Jersey

Camden: The city's Freedom Festival includes a free concert by The Spinners at 8 p.m. at the Roland Traynor River Stage on the Camden waterfront. An opener, Matt Cappy & Friends, plays at 6 p.m., and a fireworks show follows The Spinners' performance.

Cherry Hill: A live music performance and a fireworks show take place Thursday night at Cherry Hill High School West's stadium, aThe Philt 2101 Chapel Ave. Gates open at 7 p.m. The live music begins at 8 p.m., with fireworks starting at dusk. A rain date is scheduled for Saturday.

Collingswood: A full day of celebrations begins at 10 a.m. Friday with a bike parade that starts at West Zane Avenue, between Haddon Avenue and Park Avenue. Water games at Roberts Pool, at 215 Hillcrest Ave., follows at 2 p.m.

A live music performance, followed by a fireworks display, begins at 7:45 p.m. at Collingswood High School's athletic field, at 424 Collings Ave. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The fireworks display also will be visible from Knight Park, which will be closed to cars from 9 a.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday. Several roads around Collingswood High School also will be closed on July 4.