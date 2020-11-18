More News:

November 18, 2020

Philadelphia suspends jury duty until 2021 due to new COVID-19 restrictions

As cases climb, the city is limiting or cancelling most in-person gatherings

By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia has suspended jury duty until at least January 2021, officials announced Tuesday. Those who get a summons will not be required to show up for the rest of the year, in light of new COVID-19 restrictions announced Monday.

The city of Philadelphia is suspending jury duty until 2021 following new COVID-19 restrictions on in-person gatherings announced Monday. 

No residents will be required to show up for jury duty for the remaining weeks of 2020, the First Judicial District said Tuesday.

If any Philadelphians receive or have received a jury summons for a date prior to January, they will not be required to show up.

Individuals who receive a summons in that period will also be given credit for at least one year, a notice on the court's website explained.

Additional COVID-19 restrictions announced by the Philadelphia Health Department on Monday prompted the courts to suspend jury duty.

The new rules forbid all indoor gatherings or events involving individuals from more than one household, effectively prohibiting individuals from showing up for jury duty.

Those with questions can contact the Jury Commission at Jury@courts.phila.gov, courts officials said in a Tweet on Tuesday.


