Kathleen Kane, convicted former Pa. attorney general, says new podcast will teach about 'resilience'

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane, who was convicted of perjury in 2016 after a wide-ranging scandal rocked state politics, will launch a new podcast on Tuesday to discuss her journey since exiting office.

Kane teased her new show, "Through the HurriKANE," with a recorded message posted on Instagram.

"Have you ever looked down and seen the pieces of your life on the floor — and wondered what happened?" Kane asks. "You haven't just been through a storm. You've been through a hurricane. Sometimes we think that we'll never have joy. We'll never have love again. We'll never have a normal life again."

Kane, 59, promised the podcast will teach listeners about "resilience, healing and finding hope in the storm."

In 2012, Kane was elected as Pennsylvania's first Democrat and first woman to serve as attorney general. The Scranton native entered office as a rising figure in Democratic politics, having earned a key endorsement from former President Bill Clinton after previously working on Hillary Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign.

A promising start to Kane's term as the state's top prosecutor unraveled when she was accused of leaking confidential grand jury documents to the Philadelphia Daily News. Prosecutors said Kane shared the documents, which involved a 2009 investigation into the former head of the NAACP in Philadelphia, as an act of vengeance against a pair of rival former state prosecutors. Kane took exception to their own alleged leaks of information about her decision not to charge a group of Philadelphia legislators who had been implicated in a bribery scheme.

During the probe of Kane's conduct, she was accused of lying to a grand jury tasked with investigating the leaked documents.

In 2015, Kane was charged with perjury, obstructing justice, conspiracy and official oppression. She did not testify at her trial in Montgomery County the next year, and she resigned from office the day after her conviction.

"This case is about ego — the ego of a politician consumed with her image from Day One," Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy said at the sentencing in Norristown. "This case is about retaliation and revenge against perceived enemies who this defendant ... felt had embarrassed her in the press."

Kane was sentenced to serve 10 to 23 months in prison. After losing her appeal in 2018, she ultimately served eight months in the Montgomery County prison before she was released on five years of probation.

Prosecutors described Kane's tenure as driven by personal and political vendettas that wore down morale in her office.

The year before Kane was charged, she released nearly 400 pages of emails containing pornographic, racist and misogynistic content that had been shared among high-ranking state officials — including judges and prosecutors — during former Republican Gov. Tom Corbett's administration. The emails were discovered during an internal review of the state's investigation into Jerry Sandusky's sexual abuse of children at Penn State University. The scandal led to the resignations of several officials, including a former state Supreme Court justice, but was not directly tied to Kane's own political downfall.

Kane made headlines again in 2022 when she was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after a minor crash with another car in Scranton. She was acquitted later that year.

Kane's podcast, touted as "the story you didn't know you needed to hear," will be available on all major podcast platforms on Tuesday.