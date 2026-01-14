Kelce brothers to release book inspired by 'No Dumb Questions' segment of 'New Heights' podcast

Jason and Travis Kelce are turning a slice of their "New Heights" podcast into a book that will be out in June, promising the brothers' "dumbest" answers to common questions from fans.

The former Eagles center and Chiefs tight end — who remains undecided on whether he'll return for another NFL season — announced the upcoming book Wednesday morning. "No Dumb Questions: And All of Our Dumbest Answers," published by William Morrow/Harper Collins, will expand on the weekly "New Heights" segment where the brothers answer fan-submitted questions about football and other topics.

"When we started the ‘No Dumb Questions’ segment on 'New Heights,' never in our wildest dreams did we think it would become a book sitting on your coffee table," the brothers said in a statement to People. "But we’ve had a blast with it, and we’re stoked the 92%ers can take home a little piece of the podcast, including some too ridiculous to make it on the show."

The podcast segment started out as a way for fans to ask the brothers basic questions about football, life in the NFL and the intricacies of the league's rules. It later morphed into a free-for-all of questions about debatable and often silly topics, like whether to pour cereal or milk into a bowl first.

The synopsis for the book says the Kelces will delve into questions about football, brotherhood, relationships, food and scientific curiosities. As an example, they'll each answer which body part they would make detachable if given the choice.

On Wednesday's episode of "New Heights," Jason suggested it's more of a bathroom book than a coffee table book.



"I don't know, you're taking a s--- — open the book," he said. "That's when I like reading. It's got all the best and funniest dumb questions we answered on the show."



"New Heights" ranked as Spotify's No. 1 sports podcast of 2025, propelled by a guest lineup featuring icons in sports and entertainment. The show's popularity surged when Travis began courting and dating fiancé Taylor Swift, whose fandom has brought in an army of new listeners. When Swift went on "New Heights" in August to announce her latest album, her appearance drew 15 million viewers on YouTube and crashed the podcast stream.

The book synopsis notes "No Dumb Questions" will be "packed with a slew of famous guests," possibly teasing a contribution from Swift. She and Travis have a June 13 wedding date, about a week and a half after the June 2 book release.

The brothers also announced Wednesday they're teaming up with Amazon to open a "New Heights"-themed store in Culver City, California. The Kelce Clubhouse shop, which also has an online store, will offer a collection of "New Heights"-branded merchandise. The book is available for preorder.

"We've thought about trying to bring this show to life," Jason said on Wednesday's podcast. "We do this show every week. We love that everybody tunes into this and the fan base that we've built ... and what are ways that we can continue to build this thing in a way that you guys have fun with and feel engaged."



Jason also talked about the disappointing end to the Eagles' season after their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The team moved on from much-maligned offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo on Tuesday.

"It's the highest paid offense in the NFL, and they're mediocre across the board," Jason said. "That's what I keep coming down to — the bottom line is this offense didn't live up to what it should have."