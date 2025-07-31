Sections of Kelly Drive to close at night for road resurfacing in August

PennDOT will begin road resurfacing work on Kelly Drive in early August with closures planned at night along two sections of the corridor, officials said.

From Monday, Aug. 4, through Friday, Aug. 29, milling and paving will take place on Kelly Drive from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., resulting in detours for drivers.

One section of Kelly Drive scheduled for resurfacing runs between Ridge Avenue and Fountain Green Drive. While work is being done, southbound motorists will be directed to use Ridge Avenue, 33rd Street (U.S. 13), Diamond Drive, Reservoir Drive, and Fountain Green Drive. The detour heading northbound will take the same route in reverse.

The other section of Kelly Drive that will be resurfaced runs between Reservoir Drive/Strawberry Mansion Drive and 25th Street. When the stretch is closed, southbound motorists will be directed to use Reservoir Drive/Strawberry Mansion, Diamond Drive, 33rd Street, Girard Avenue, 29th Street, Pennsylvania Avenue, and 25th Street to access Kelly Drive. Northbound Kelly Drive motorists will be directed to use 25th Street, Pennsylvania Avenue, 27th Street, Girard Avenue, 33rd Street, Diamond Drive, and Reservoir Drive.

PennDOT officials said the work will be weather dependent. Drivers using Kelly Drive at night are advised to leave extra time and to expect significant backups.

Once milling and paving operations are completed, PennDOT will schedule a series of daytime closures for inlet and manhole repair. A full closure of Kelly Drive will then be scheduled for final paving activity.