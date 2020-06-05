More Sports:

June 05, 2020

Report: Kevin Durant to become minority owner of Philadelphia Union after buying stake in team

The NBA All-Star is expanding his business portfolio to the Philly region

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
MLS Union
Kevin Durant philadelphia union Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

NBA All-Star Kevin Durant is taking his off-the-court talents to Chester, where he will now reportedly be a minority owner of the Philadelphia Union.

The Philadelphia Union has a new member of its ownership group: Kevin Durant.

Yes, you’re reading that correctly. The 10-time NBA All-Star and 2014 MVP has reportedly acquired a minority stake in the club, according to the Sports Business Journal. The stake is reportedly between 1% and 5%.

Whether or not Durant made the investment personally or via his company Thirty Five Ventures, which he started alongside his business manager Rich Kleiman, is unknown at this point. It is also unknown as well at this point if the Union’s USL team is part of the investment.

Kleiman is responsible for overseeing the company’s investment portfolio, as well as its media and creative projects. Some of the other notable investments that Durant’s company has made include the online currency platform Coinbase, the delivery service Postmates, and the digital sports media company Overtime.

Durant and his team at Thirty Five Ventures reportedly met with Union officials this past December. This isn’t the first time that the 31-year-old Durant has tried to buy a minority stake in a soccer club. The two-time NBA champion reportedly tried buying a minority stake twice in D.C. United, his hometown MLS club, according to The Athletic.

Durant, who has missed the entire 2019-20 NBA season for the Brooklyn Nets because of a ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered during the NBA Finals last year, began expanding more into the business world off-the-court after he joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016. 

The Union’s ownership group — Keystone Sports and Entertainment — is made up of seven individuals, led by Chairman Jay Sugarman and Vice Chairman/Alternate Governor Richard Leibovitch.

However, just because KD’s business ventures are bringing him to the Philly region shouldn’t get Sixers’ fans hopeful that he wants to call the Wells Fargo Center his home soon. Durant still has three years and over $120 million left on the contract he inked with the Nets last summer when he left Golden State after three seasons.

Nevertheless, having a prominent face like Durant in the ownership group can only help the Union draw more fans to games at Subaru Park in Chester and more interest in the team.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more MLS Union Philadelphia Kevin Durant Soccer Basketball NBA PPL Park

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles new player (or current player with new role) series: Jalen Mills edition
79_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Jalen_Mills_Celebrates2_KateFrese.jpg

Investigations

Philly police investigate 50 ATM explosions, residents hear startling booms across the city
Philly ATM Explosions

Senior Health

Systemic issues plaguing New Jersey nursing homes amid COVID-19 crisis, study finds
New Jersey nursing homes COVID-19

Eagles

What they're saying: Potential Eagles free agent reunions, DeSean Jackson speaks out and more
210922_Eagles_Lions_Vinny_Curry_Kate_Frese.jpg

Businesses

Support black-owned businesses in Philly and buy from these bookstores
black-owned bookstores

Fundraising

Rumble's 10-hour, virtual fitness marathon to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund
Rumble boxing marathon

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved