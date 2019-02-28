More Culture:

February 28, 2019

Kevin Hart to buy Nigerian pencil artist's viral, hyper-real sketch of him

Eli Waduba drew the portrait of the North Philly native and posted it to social media on Monday

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Art Celebrities
Kevin Hart Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Kevin Hart walks on the red carpet the NFL Honors held at the Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium at the University of Minnesota on Feb. 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn.

A viral campaign to gain recognition for a Nigerian artist took just two days to reach its intended target.

Comedian and North Philadelphia native Kevin Hart is now going to purchase his own likeness from the aspiring fan.

On Monday, Eli Waduba, an artist based in Kaduna, Nigeria, shared a picture on Twitter of his pencil drawing of Kevin Hart.

Waduba hopes that he can see his career blossom like that of fellow Nigerian artist Arinze Stanley, whose work is at the forefront of a hyper-realist movement characterized by near-photographic detail in drawings and paintings.

RELATED: Sixers' Ben Simmons talks LeBron James, wildlife on Kevin Hart's 'Cold as Balls' series

It took Hart just two days to see the portrait and decide he wanted to buy it. Not only that, but Hart is commissioning Waduba, 26, to draw three of his celebrity friends for gifts.

"I hoped he would see it and actually believed he would see it someday," Waduba told CNN. "But I did not know it would happen so fast."

Waduba, who has been drawing since he was 9, works full-time as an artist since graduating from Kaduna State Polytechnic with a degree in Cooperative Economics and Management.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Art Celebrities Nigeria Twitter Social Media Philadelphia United States Africa Kevin Hart

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

After months of anticipation, Phillies reach deal to sign Bryce Harper, report says
073118_Harper-Bryce_usat

Restaurants

James Beard Awards recognize Zahav, Suraya and other Philly-area restaurants among semifinalists
Suraya

Real Estate

Ocean City property values 'hardest hit' by East Coast sea level rise
Stock_Carroll - Ocean City Beach

Eagles

Report: Eagles open to trading WR Nelson Agholor
022818NelsonAgholor

Parenting

This is how much sleep parents lose after having a kid
parenting sleep unsplash

Food & Drink

Mardi Gras 2019: Where to go in Philly for parades, crawfish and hurricanes
Hurricane cocktail for Mardi Gras

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved