Kevin Hart to buy Nigerian pencil artist's viral, hyper-real sketch of him

A viral campaign to gain recognition for a Nigerian artist took just two days to reach its intended target.

Comedian and North Philadelphia native Kevin Hart is now going to purchase his own likeness from the aspiring fan.

On Monday, Eli Waduba, an artist based in Kaduna, Nigeria, shared a picture on Twitter of his pencil drawing of Kevin Hart.

Waduba hopes that he can see his career blossom like that of fellow Nigerian artist Arinze Stanley, whose work is at the forefront of a hyper-realist movement characterized by near-photographic detail in drawings and paintings.