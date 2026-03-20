Kevin Hart to be roasted in a live Netflix special hosted by Shane Gillis

Master trash-talker Kevin Hart will get a taste of his own medicine in May when Netflix streams a live roast of the comedian hosted by Shane Gillis.

Hart promoted the event Friday in a profanity-laden Instagram post inviting his roasters to bring the heat.

"There has never been a comedian that has sat in the chair ….. I will be the first …," Hart said. "I can take all of the hard punches…. Bring it B------!!!!!! I’m not even close to scared….. this is what I do."

The North Philly native has participated in numerous roasts over the years, including Comedy Central's roast of Justin Bieber in 2015. Two years ago, he hosted Netflix's live roast of retired NFL star Tom Brady in the streaming giant's first experiment with the format. Comedians Nikki Glaser, Jeff Ross and Bert Kreischer were joined by several of Brady's former teammates, including Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, during the scathing three-hour event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Ben Affleck and Kim Kardashian were among the other celebrities who piled on Brady.

The roast of Kevin Hart will return to the same venue to cap off the weeklong Netflix Is a Joke Fest, which features hundreds of live standup acts and podcast recordings in Los Angeles.

Gillis, who grew up in Mechanicsburg and stars in the Netflix series "Tires," was already slated to perform at the Hollywood Bowl on May 4.

Netflix drew massive ratings for the roast of Tom Brady, which became the top-streamed program in the country with 1.67 billion minutes viewed during its first full week.

Brady, who was lampooned with jokes about his personal life, later said he would not do future roasts out of concern for how the event affected his family.

This summer, Gillis will perform his biggest standalone comedy set in front of 60,000 fans at Lincoln Financial Field on July 17.

Netflix has not announced any of the other participants who will join Gillis in the roast of Hart. The event will be held Sunday, May 10, at 8 p.m.