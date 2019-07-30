Kevin Hart to play fictionalized version of himself in new 'Action Scene' streaming show

Philly native and rabid Philadelphia sports fan Kevin Hart is set to take on the latest, and maybe the oddest, in his never-ending string of unique roles.

This time, Hart will play a fictionalized version of himself in a streaming show called "Action Scene", in which he fights his way through a series of "over-the-top" action sequences alongside Hollywood A-listers, according to Vulture.

Here's the full premise of what Vulture has termed a "short-form" streaming show:

"In the short-form series, Hart will star as a fictionalized version of himself on a quest to land the action movie role of a lifetime. After being rejected for the role, Kevin randomly encounters a leading A-List action movie star which inadvertently sets off a chain of events, causing Kevin to fight his way through a series of hilarious, over-the-top action sequences with the help of some of Hollywood’s biggest action movie heroes.”

"Action Scene" will be available on one of the newest names in media, Quibi, a streaming service which will launch next April. Quibi, from DreamWorks Animation's Jeffrey Katzenberg, is centered around programming that is substantially briefer than traditional television: think 10-minute episodes.

Personally, it sounds like something that would have been a short-lived, mildly-successful web series around the mid-2000s.

Hart is just one of a slew of Hollywood stars with their names tied to Quibi projects, according to the Hollywood Reporter: Tyra Banks, Rashida Jones, Guillermo del Toro, Jennifer Lopez, and Anna Kendrick are also linked to Quibi projects.

If you're wondering why you would sign up for yet another streaming service, you're not alone: one producer told the Hollywood Reporter that Qiubi "seems like a thing that's never going to work."

