Know your enemy: Cowboys rookie, SJ native Donovan Ezeiruaku will take his shot vs. Lane Johnson

The Cowboys probably weren't thinking they'd be trading Micah Parsons back in April when they used a high second-round pick on Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku.

Ezeiruaku notched 16.5 sacks last year at Boston College, and the Cowboys took him 44th overall. He's a pretty good athlete – he ranked sixth among EDGEs at the NFL Combine in athletic testing – although he's a bit undersized at just over 6-foot-2 and 248 pounds. But he showcased a nice blend of pass-rush moves, was highly productive in his last season with Boston College, and was named the Ted Hendricks Award winner for the nation's top college defensive end.

Ezeiruaku is from nearby Williamstown, N.J., just a stone's throw from Erial, home of Eagles first-round pick Jihaad Campbell, who played at Timber Creek. They played against each other in high school.

Ezeiruaku didn't figure to start right away when Parsons was on the roster, but he could be on the fast track now that Parsons is in Green Bay. Even if he doesn't start Thursday night in the season opener at the Linc against the Eagles, Ezeiruaku should see plenty of action in the rotation.

Preseason tape showed that Ezeiruaku generally lined up over right tackle, which means, unfortunately for him, his pro debut comes against an all-time great as Ezeiruaku will probably see plenty of Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler who's considered a top-three offensive tackle in the game – and probably not three.

But preseason tape also showed that Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus didn't use Ezeiruaku as strictly an edge rusher who took the same pathway every time to the QB. Ezeiruaku sometimes rushed from a hand-in-the-dirt stance, and sometimes as a stand-up rusher. He attacked from all angles and in all gaps.

Much like Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Eberflus has historically been a modest blitzer, instead relying predominantly on a four-man rush with a few creative pressure packages mixed into the playbook.

Don't be surprised to see snaps where Ezeiruaku lines up across Johnson but is involved in stunts where he works in concert with the neighboring defensive tackle to create traffic on one side of the line. You might even see the occasional stunt with a late blitz added in for a fifth rusher.

The Eagles don't go under-center very often, but occasionally last year they did and tried to run play action off the look, leaving a tight end to block an edge rusher so the offensive line could work double teams on the defensive interior.

Ezeiruaku has the combo of strength and pass-rush arsenal to combat a tight end who isn't an expert blocker, like, say, Grant Calcaterra.

Most coordinators who are low-percentage blitzers use line games – twists, stunts, etc. – to cause traffic and create confusion for the offensive line. Ezeiruaku appears to be comfortable in those deployments, and doesn't always have to be the looper. He has the strength to occupy two linemen while the d-tackle benefits from the traffic and finds open space.

Given Johnson's reputation for stonewalling the NFL's best edge rushers, don't be surprised to see Eberflus get Ezeiruaku on the move to generate pressure.

