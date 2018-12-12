Kotex maker recalls tampons after consumers report injuries

The manufacturer of Kotex products is recalling a brand of tampon after complaints they were unraveling inside women's bodies.

Kimberly-Clark issued a voluntary recall Wednesday on its U by Kotex Sleek Tampons after consumers reported they had to seek medical assistance to extract them.

U.S. and Canadian retailers are removing from shelves tampons made between October 7, 2016, and October 16, 2018, and distributed between October 17, 2016 and October 23, 2018.

The company said other consumers have reported vaginal infections, irritation and injury from the product. People who experience vaginal injury or symptoms – hot flashes, nausea or vomiting, for example – after using the product should seek immediate medical assistance.

The recall does not include any other U by Kotex-branded products, Kimberly-Clark said.

U.S. consumers and medical professionals can report adverse reactions to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program online or at 1-800-FDA-0178.

Kimberly-Clark can answer questions at 1-888-255-3499 during business hours.