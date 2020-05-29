More Health:

May 29, 2020

Lean Cuisine pasta meals recalled for accidentally containing chicken

Nestle Prepared Foods Company is recalling 29,000 pounds of Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Pasta meals because they accidentally contained chicken and soy, a known allergen.

Nestle Prepared Foods Company is recalling its Fettuccine Alfredo pasta dishes because some packages incorrectly include its Chicken Fettuccine product. 

The mislabeled products fail to indicate that they contain soy, a known allergen that could potentially be harmful to some consumers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Services announced Thursday. 

"The Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo is not supposed to contain chicken and chicken does not appear in the ingredients statement or on the label," the FSIS said in a statement. "Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider."

Nestle Prepared Foods first learned of the mistake through complaints after customers found unwanted chicken in their meals. 

An estimated 29,000 pounds of pasta meals being are being recalled. They were produced and packaged on April 22, 2020. Customers are advised to throw out or return items with the following product details:

• Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo

• 9.25-ounce package

• Lot Codes 0113587812 A, 0113587812 B, 0113587812 C, or 0113587812 D

• Best-by date of May 2021

• Establish number P27333

The recall is considered a Class 1 recall. According to USDA classifications, that indicates "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

The company does not know of anyone who had an adverse reaction caused by ingesting the Fettuccine Alfredo frozen meal. However, the FSIS warns that the meals should still be discarded or returned.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration temporarily loosened requirements on food labeling during the coronavirus pandemic. Food manufacturers are now able to swap some ingredients without reflecting those changes on product labels, so long as they meet certain restrictions. 

