Lean Cuisine pasta meals recalled for accidentally containing chicken

Nestle Prepared Foods Company is recalling its Fettuccine Alfredo pasta dishes because some packages incorrectly include its Chicken Fettuccine product.

The mislabeled products fail to indicate that they contain soy, a known allergen that could potentially be harmful to some consumers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Services announced Thursday.

"The Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo is not supposed to contain chicken and chicken does not appear in the ingredients statement or on the label," the FSIS said in a statement. "Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider."



Nestle Prepared Foods first learned of the mistake through complaints after customers found unwanted chicken in their meals.

An estimated 29,000 pounds of pasta meals being are being recalled. They were produced and packaged on April 22, 2020. Customers are advised to throw out or return items with the following product details:

• Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo • 9.25-ounce package • Lot Codes 0113587812 A, 0113587812 B, 0113587812 C, or 0113587812 D • Best-by date of May 2021 • Establish number P27333