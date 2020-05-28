More Health:

May 28, 2020

CVS Health continues expansion of local COVID-19 testing locations

More sites opening Friday in Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
CVS COVID-19 testing locations Courtesy/CVS Health

CVS Health has now opened 1,000 COVID-19 testing sites across the country, including dozens in the Philadelphia region.

CVS Health is opening 20 more self-swab coronavirus testing sites Friday at stores across Southeastern Pennsylvania.

The health care company also is opening an initial 16 testing sites in South Jersey.

CVS Health already has opened 36 COVID-19 testing locations in Pennsylvania, including 18 in the Philadelphia region. The company has opened 11 sites in New Jersey.

Here are the new locations opening in Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. Existing locations can be viewed here

Bucks County

• 3811 Neshaminy Boulevard, Bensalem

• 455 West Street Road, Warminster

Chester County

• 599 Bell Tavern Boulevard, Downingtown

• 141 West Lincoln Highway, Exton

• 730 Newark Road, Landenberg

• 1200 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Delaware County

• 863 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills

• 3 South Pennell Road, Lima

• 923 Providence Road, Secane

Montgomery County

• 7000 Butler Pike, Ambler

• 2801 Egypt Road, Audubon

• 1530 Cowpath Road, Hatfield

• 2333 Welsh Road, Landsdale

• 351 West Schuylkill Road, Pottstown

• 409 Harleysville Pike, Souderton

Philadelphia

• 10901-C Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia

• 6150 North 5th Street, Philadelphia

• 3780 Main Street, Philadelphia

• 3300-10 South Broad Street, Philadelphia

• 7065 Lincoln Drive, Philadelphia

Atlantic County

• 3313 Brigantine Boulevard, Brigantine

• 900 North New Road, Pleasantville 

Burlington County

• 1300 Woodlane Road, Easthampton 

• 2920 Route 73 North, Maple Shade

• 137 Route 70, Medford

• 508 High Street, Mount Holly

Camden County

• 5000 Route 42, Blackwood

• 3002 Mount Ephraim Avenue, Camden

• 1 Route 70 East, Cherry Hill

• 9 Berlin Road, Clementon

• 74 South Lakeview Drive, Gibbsboro

• 4315 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken

• 824 Black Horse Pike, Runnemede

Cape May County

• 2078 US Highway 9 South, Upper Township

Cumberland County

• 3629 East Landis Avenue, Vineland

Gloucester County

• 1239 South Blackhorse Pike, Williamstown

People must register in advance by making an appointment on the CVS website. Self-swab tests will be made available to people who meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's criteria for COVID-19 testing.

People getting tested are required to stay in their cars. They will be directed to the pharmacy's drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a testing kit and instructions. Testing will not be available inside retail locations. 

Completed tests will be sent to a lab for processing. Results will be available within three days. 

The company has met its goal of opening 1,000 COVID-19 testing sites across the country.

"Opening access to testing to more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic," CVS President and CEO Larry J. Merlo said in a statement. "We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible."

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 Philadelphia Cvs South Jersey Atlantic County Burlington County Montgomery County Coronavirus Testing Tests New Jersey Camden County Cape May County Gloucester County Bucks County Cumberland County Pennsylvania Delaware County Chester County

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Eagles make offer to free agent RB Devonta Freeman, still interested in LeSean McCoy
Devonta-Freeman_052820_usat

Restaurants

Outdoor dining permitted at restaurants in Philly, suburbs beginning June 5 with plenty of restrictions
Outdoor dining Pennsylvania

Illness

New Jersey reaches COVID-19 testing goal outlined in reopening plan
New Jersey COVID-19 testing

Eagles

John McMullen: Miles Sanders for MVP? In-person NFL minicamps next month?
Miles-Sanders_010620_Kate-Frese

Television

Thinking of binging Community? Try these three episodes first
Community TV show

Food & Drink

Celebrities and chefs in 10 cities partner up for Burger Showdown
Burger Showdown

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved