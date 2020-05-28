CVS Health continues expansion of local COVID-19 testing locations

CVS Health is opening 20 more self-swab coronavirus testing sites Friday at stores across Southeastern Pennsylvania.

The health care company also is opening an initial 16 testing sites in South Jersey.

CVS Health already has opened 36 COVID-19 testing locations in Pennsylvania, including 18 in the Philadelphia region. The company has opened 11 sites in New Jersey.

Here are the new locations opening in Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. Existing locations can be viewed here.

Bucks County

• 3811 Neshaminy Boulevard, Bensalem

• 455 West Street Road, Warminster

Chester County

• 599 Bell Tavern Boulevard, Downingtown

• 141 West Lincoln Highway, Exton

• 730 Newark Road, Landenberg

• 1200 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Delaware County

• 863 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills

• 3 South Pennell Road, Lima

• 923 Providence Road, Secane

Montgomery County

• 7000 Butler Pike, Ambler

• 2801 Egypt Road, Audubon

• 1530 Cowpath Road, Hatfield

• 2333 Welsh Road, Landsdale

• 351 West Schuylkill Road, Pottstown

• 409 Harleysville Pike, Souderton

Philadelphia

• 10901-C Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia

• 6150 North 5th Street, Philadelphia

• 3780 Main Street, Philadelphia

• 3300-10 South Broad Street, Philadelphia

• 7065 Lincoln Drive, Philadelphia

Atlantic County

• 3313 Brigantine Boulevard, Brigantine

• 900 North New Road, Pleasantville

Burlington County

• 1300 Woodlane Road, Easthampton

• 2920 Route 73 North, Maple Shade

• 137 Route 70, Medford

• 508 High Street, Mount Holly

Camden County

• 5000 Route 42, Blackwood

• 3002 Mount Ephraim Avenue, Camden

• 1 Route 70 East, Cherry Hill

• 9 Berlin Road, Clementon

• 74 South Lakeview Drive, Gibbsboro

• 4315 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken

• 824 Black Horse Pike, Runnemede

Cape May County

• 2078 US Highway 9 South, Upper Township

Cumberland County

• 3629 East Landis Avenue, Vineland

Gloucester County

• 1239 South Blackhorse Pike, Williamstown

People must register in advance by making an appointment on the CVS website. Self-swab tests will be made available to people who meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's criteria for COVID-19 testing.

People getting tested are required to stay in their cars. They will be directed to the pharmacy's drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a testing kit and instructions. Testing will not be available inside retail locations.

Completed tests will be sent to a lab for processing. Results will be available within three days.

The company has met its goal of opening 1,000 COVID-19 testing sites across the country.

"Opening access to testing to more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic," CVS President and CEO Larry J. Merlo said in a statement. "We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible."