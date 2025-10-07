Legoland adds 'Durantula' to Phillies ballpark display for Red October

Legoland Discovery Center Philadelphia has added a curious creature to its miniature model of the city: a black and red "Durantula."

The Plymouth Meeting attraction tasked its master model builder Trevor Adams with creating the toy brick ode to Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran. The spider will move around the Lego recreation of Citizens Bank Park — here, it's called Model Citizen Park — during the team's playoff run.

Durantula is part of the wider "Miniland" display, a Lego brick model of Philadelphia that includes versions of City Hall, Eakins Oval, Boathouse Row, the art museum and other landmarks. The cityscape took over 5,000 hours and 1.5 million Legos to build.

Provided image/Legoland Discovery Center Philadelphia The 'Durantula' will be on display at the Lego version of Citizens Bank Park during the Phillies' playoff run.

Legoland has pitched the Durantula as a harbinger of good things to come — namely, a means to "turn the series around." Here's hoping he can ensnare the Dodgers as the Phils head into Game 3.

