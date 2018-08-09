More Sports:

August 09, 2018

Lincoln Financial Field gets Momofuku fried chicken from top chef David Chang

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Concessions Eagles
Fuku Chicken Sandwich Source/Andrew Bezek

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich from Momofuku now available at Lincoln Financial Field.

As the Philadelphia Eagles move up in the world, the fan experience goes up with them.

Stadium concession provider Aramark revealed Thursday that the company is partnering with top chef David Chang's Momofuku to bring fried chicken selections to Lincoln Financial Field this season.

The partnership now brings three menu items from New York City restaurant Fuku to the Linc, beginning with Thursday night's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At the Club Level and at the general concession stand located by section 114, fans can find the following Chang specialties:

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich: Habanero-brined thigh served on a Martin’s potato roll and garnished with pickles and butter.

Fuku Fingers and Fries: crispy chicken breast paired with sweet jalapeño-seasoned fries; choice of housemade honey mustard or ranch.

Fries tossed in sweet jalapeño seasoning.

Fuku originally launched as a fried chicken stand in Manhattan in 2015, growing to several other locations before landing at several professional sports stadiums. Chang's Momofuku Group umbrella has restaurants in New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Toronto, Sydney and Washington, D.C.

Follow Michael & PhillyVoice on Twitter @mtanen88 | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Michael's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Concessions Eagles Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Fried Chicken Aramark

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies prospect watch: Adam Haseley on fire, Sixto Sanchez on the DL
0808_Alec_Bohm_USAT

Economy

Glassdoor report says Philly leads U.S. in wage growth
Carroll - The Philadelphia Skyline

Eagles

What they're saying: Everyone wants to copy Eagles — and Pederson responds to 'Big Balls Doug' nickname
080818_Peters-and-Son_PV

Entertainment News

Want to be an extra when Chadwick Boseman's next film shoots in Philly?
Chadwick Boseman

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection
080818HowieRoseman

Parenting

The terrible twos: What to expect and how to deal
08072018_KatiesBaby

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.