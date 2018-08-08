Artist reveals Eagles billboard destined to humiliate Patriots fans in Foxborough

The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their 2018 preseason on Thursday night, and while the team is mostly tired of hearing praise about the Super Bowl, Eagles fans have one last score to settle with New England.

As we reported back in June, Boston resident and Philadelphia native Gina Lewis placed a little bet with her Patriots fan co-worker to prove that Super Bowl fever was alive and well months after the fact. (The fact that the Eagles beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl, thus winning, and them losing, the biggest game in pro sports, which everyone was watching).

Lewis quickly got started contacting an advertiser to place the billboard and selected local artist Jordan Spector to design it. A former football player himself, Spector is well-known for his collection of Philadelphia sports art that celebrates the pantheon of local legends.