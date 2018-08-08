Artist reveals Eagles billboard destined to humiliate Patriots fans in Foxborough

August 08, 2018
The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their 2018 preseason on Thursday night, and while the team is mostly tired of hearing praise about the Super Bowl, Eagles fans have one last score to settle with New England.
As we reported back in June, Boston resident and Philadelphia native Gina Lewis placed a little bet with her Patriots fan co-worker to prove that Super Bowl fever was alive and well months after the fact. (The fact that the Eagles beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl, thus winning, and them losing, the biggest game in pro sports, which everyone was watching).
My Coworker(Pats fan) says if I can get 4100 likes and 3300 RTs he’ll pay to put this on a Billboard here in New England!! He says the chances of getting that many are as good as us winning another SB!!! Eagles Nation, let’s hand New Engalnd another L and make this happen!! pic.twitter.com/qiTx529uHU— Gina Lewis (@GinaMarie0125) June 23, 2018
Lewis quickly got started contacting an advertiser to place the billboard and selected local artist Jordan Spector to design it. A former football player himself, Spector is well-known for his collection of Philadelphia sports art that celebrates the pantheon of local legends.
To turn the project into a good cause — not just schadenfreude — Spector launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for both the billboard design and quarterback Carson Wentz's AO1 Foundation. The fundraiser has collected more than $6,300 from Eagles fans.
But here's what we've all been waiting for — this masterpiece of in-your-face, Boston, revealed Wednesday morning.
That's Nick Foles catching the "Philly Special" with the Eagles' final score on the back, Tom Brady fumbling during Brandon Graham's fourth quarter strip sack, with the Patriots' score on his back, and Mummer Jason Kelce in the form of an underdog. It is perfection.
This billboard will find its way to Route 1 in Foxborough (a slight change of plans from Boston) just outside Gillette Stadium.
Prints of the design will be available for purchase at Spector's website, while 52 lucky fans who donated to the fundraiser will receive one for their contributions. The fundraising campaign remains open until Sept. 13 and has a goal of $10,000.
The look on the faces of Patriots fans – counting their tainted championships, as if we care – will be priceless.
