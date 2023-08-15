More News:

August 15, 2023

Little League World Series removes bunk beds from dorms after player fell and fractured skull last summer

Easton Oliverson's family filed a lawsuit last September against the youth sports organization and the bed's manufacturer, claiming negligence

LLWS bunk beds MARC VASCONCELLOS/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Little League World Series removed bunk beds from its Williamsport dormitories for the 2023 tournament. The change comes after 12-year-old Easton Oliverson was injured falling from his top bunk last year.

With the annual Little League World Series tournament set to start this week, the youth sports organization announced it has permanently removed bunk beds from its dormitories.

"In preparation for the 2023 Little League International Tournament, Little League decided to provide its participants with single, one-level beds for all of their player housing at each of its tournament locations, including those in Williamsport, Pennsylvania," Little League International said Monday. 

The change comes after 12-year-old Easton Oliverson, of the Snow Canyon team from Santa Clara, Utah, fell from his top bunk last August and sustained several injuries, including a fractured skull. Oliverson also suffered from an epidural hematoma, which happens when blood accumulates between the brain and the skull.

Last September, Oliverson's parents, Jace and Nancy Oliverson, filed a lawsuit in Philadelphia against Little League International and furniture company Savoy Contract Furniture, claiming negligence because a safety railing was not installed, according to the 10-page lawsuit

"Savoy designed, manufactured, distributed, marketed, and/or sold the bunk beds in a dangerous and defective condition in that they did not contain every element necessary to make them safe for their intended use," the family claimed.

The family asked for $50,000 to help with Easton's care and for damages. He was released from the hospital after a monthslong stay and multiple surgeries.

In April, when Easton turned 13, the lawyer representing his family provided an update on his condition. 

"By all accounts, Easton's parents were told on the date of the incident that Easton would not survive the surgery. They were literally told he had a zero percent chance of recovery," Ken Fulginiti told Penn Live. "So, while they are blessed to have him to celebrate his 13th birthday, and he is doing markedly better than the alternative, he will have issues the remainder of his life."

For the duration of the tournament last year, LLWS officials moved the upper bunk frames to the floor to prevent more injuries. This year, the beds are staying on the floor.

The Little League World Series starts on Wednesday and continues through Aug. 27.

