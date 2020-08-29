Live: Eagles training camp updates, Day 11

UPDATE [10:00 A.M.] — The Eagles, with weather on the radar threatening, decided to practice inside the dome Saturday, making it unsafe for reporters to follow along inside.

We'll have info from the pool report and from post practice press conferences in this space throughout the day, but live updates will be lacking due to the weather.

From earlier...

The Eagles will practice in front of media members two more times (including Saturday) this offseason before closing their doors and getting ready to cut their rosters to 53, and gameplay for Washington on Week 1.

There are still a ton of things the team needs to figure out, most importantly their offensive line depth chart in the wake of Andre Dillard's season-ending injury.

There are also player battling for roster spots up and down the board, from wide receiver to running back to defensive end and to linebacker.

Who will impress in these pivotal past few days? Follow along live, right here with our open thread and updates below:

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports