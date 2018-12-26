More Sports:

December 26, 2018

Live MLB free agency news, updates, rumors: Pressure mounts for Phillies to continue making moves

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
1226_Dallas_Keuchel_USAT Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports

Dallas Keuchel is the best remaining free agent hurler right now.

The Phillies continue to pursue Manny Machado and Bryce Harper, as the two biggest prizes of free agency seem content to take their time and contemplate their next decision.

While news breaking on the Harper/Machado front over the next few days seems to be an unexpected luxury for millions of baseball fans glued to the hot stove, the offseason is far from over for Philadelphia. The team still must make some moves to improve its bullpen and starting rotation. 

Here's what NBCSP's Corey Seidman had to say this week:

In terms of starting pitchers, Dallas Keuchel is still out there, but he’s trending down. Do you really want to be paying [Dallas] Keuchel and Jake Arrieta — two groundballers who miss few bats — a combined $42-45 million the next two years? Fair or not, the “stupid money” comments from Phillies owner John Middleton placed even more pressure on the front office than anticipated. 
And while Jean Segura and Andrew McCutchen are good additions, the Phils cannot expect to realistically push for 90 wins with their current rotation and bullpen, unless major strides are made by pitchers who were inconsistent in 2018. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

Their options seem to have slimmed as they've focused on super stars. Will that bite them in the butt as they look to take the next step to compete next season?

Here's our daily Phillies free agency live stream, open thread. Follow along for up to the moment updates on relevant rumors and breaking news:

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Bryce Harper Dallas Keuchel Manny Machado

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: 'The holiday season is always special to me'
122018_Malcolm-Jenkins_usat

Health News

New rules govern how modified food will be labeled
Food

Magazines

The New Yorker calls Gritty one of 2018's few good men
gritty flyers mascot game

Football

Gabe Infante steps down at St. Joseph’s Prep to take an assistant coaching job at Temple
122118_Gabe-Infante

Holiday

15+ places to party on New Year's Eve in Philly
Champagne on New Year's Eve

Charity

Meek Mill gives second Xbox to North Philly boy who was robbed after charity event
Meek Mill picture

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved