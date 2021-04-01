More Sports:

April 01, 2021

BIRDS 365 with Jody Mac & John McMullen

By PhillyVoice Staff
Welcome to “BIRDS 365” with Jody Mac and John McMullen, streaming live and local every weekday from 8 to 10 a.m. on PhillyVoice beginning on Monday, April 5, 2021. Here you’ll find the wall-to-wall Eagles content you crave — delivered daily by two veterans of sports media.

Bookmark this page and come back every day to watch the latest show. If you miss an episode, look below the live stream for links to previous shows so you can always stay up to date.

Also available on:  Twitter | YouTube | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

"BIRDS 365" is produced and operated by JAKIB Media Partners, a national provider of radio content and programming that specializes in finding incredible talent within the radio industry, creating powerful programming options for partners and developing content throughout all areas of influence.”

