More Sports:

August 22, 2025

Live updates / open thread: Eagles at Jets, preseason game No. 3

Open discussion thread for preseason finale

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
082225KyleMcCord Mark Smith/Imagn Images

Eagles QBs Kyle McCord and Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The Philadelphia Eagles are 18 practices and two preseason games deep into their summer training, and today they will take on the New York Jets in their third and final preseason game, which will be held at MetLife Stadium at 7:30 p.m., EST. 

The Eagles' most important starters are highly unlikely to play, but there are still players to watch and roster spots to be earned.

Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread

Videos

Featured

Limited - Columbia Montour - DuMond Twins

Celebrate autumn’s arrival in Central Pennsylvania
Limited - AlexScott.jpg

Local 98 marks major milestone in fight against childhood cancer

Just In

Must Read

Education

'Cruel hoax'

Villanova families

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this weekend

AcademyofNaturalSciences_J.Fusco_40.png

Women's Health

'We want this to be a national model'

Temple Women's Hospital

Food & Drink

Borromini, Stephen Starr's new Italian restaurant, to open in August

Borromini

Festivals

Cow Bingo at fall festival in Cochranville offers $5,000 prize

Cow Bingo for Fall Fest Cochranville

Phillies

Phillies split rollercoaster series vs. Nationals, with Aaron Nola struggling and Zack Wheeler's status uncertain

Aaron-Nola-Phillies-Nats-Return-8.17.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved