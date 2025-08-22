Live updates / open thread: Eagles at Jets, preseason game No. 3

The Philadelphia Eagles are 18 practices and two preseason games deep into their summer training, and today they will take on the New York Jets in their third and final preseason game, which will be held at MetLife Stadium at 7:30 p.m., EST.

The Eagles' most important starters are highly unlikely to play, but there are still players to watch and roster spots to be earned.

Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader