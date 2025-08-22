10 players to watch in the Eagles-Jets preseason finale

The Philadelphia Eagles will play their third and final preseason game of the summer on Friday night. We won't see many players of consequence playing in the game, but there are a bunch of guys still competing for roster spots. Here are 10 players I'll be watching.

• CB Jakoree' McRingo: This is the four-headed monster of Jakorian Bennett, Adoree' Jackson, Mac McWilliams, and Kelee Ringo.

Ringo isn't likely to play, as he now has a quad injury, but the other three guys are all fighting for the right to be the CB2 opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Can someone step up and make some plays?

• S Sydney Brown: It will be interesting to see if Brown plays. If he does, then the coaching staff probably feels like they need to see more from him. If he doesn't play, they could be making sure he stays healthy for Week 1, which could maybe be an indication of how injured rookie S Andrew Mukuba is.



• RB Montrell Johnson: Johnson had a good start to camp, but he injured a hamstring and missed some time. He should be fully healthy now. His chances of making the team are low, but not zero, in my opinion. I imagine he'll get a lot of work.



• WR Darius Cooper: Cooper was a star in the first preseason game against the Bengals, but he was shut out in the second preseason game against the Browns, largely because the offensive line and quarterback play was so bad.



Has Cooper already made the team? If so, they'd probably sit him, right? If not, he'll be out there with one last chance to impress before cuts.

• WR John Metchie: Metchie is the new guy, in case you missed it. So, sure, I'm curious to see what he can do.

• TE E.J. Jenkins: The TE3 spot is going to come down to Jenkins and veteran Kylen Granson. Jenkins has better size and in theory a higher upside, but Granson had the better camp, and in my opinion is in the lead. Can Jenkins do something special and turn the tide.



• OL Darian Kinnard: This summer, Jeff Stoutland has tried Kinnard at RT, RG, and LG, an indication that he sees something in the fourth-year pro. The Eagles' backup offensive linemen have been disappointing throughout camp, so there's some opportunity for Kinnard to climb the ladder.



• EDGE Patrick Johnson: Johnson always seems to ball out in the final preseason game, often saving his spot on the roster.



• iDL Byron Young: I haven't seen Young do anything obviously impressive in camp, but Vic Fangio has talked him up a bit and even given him a nickname ("B.Y."). Young is one of the hardest players to figure out for the 53-man roster projections.



• S Maxen Hook: Hook is a hitter who doesn't get a chance to hit guys during practice. I'm curious to see if he lights someone up in this game.

