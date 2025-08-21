Report: Eagles WR Johnny Wilson done for the season

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Johnny Wilson suffered an ugly-looking injury in practice on Tuesday, when offensive lineman Brett Toth tumbled into the back of his legs. He missed practice on Wednesday with what the team called knee and ankle injuries.

According to a report from Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Wilson will have season-ending surgery.

Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI).

He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only five passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

The Eagles were trying to grow his Zach Pascal-like role in 2025. He had a slow start to camp, but he had 3 catches for 73 yards in the Eagles' first preseason game against the Bengals and felt like a lock to make the 53-man roster again.

Including Wilson, the Eagles had seven receivers who were either locks or legitimate threats to make the roster. The others include A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Ainias Smith, Darius Cooper, and John Metchie III. Wilson was probably the fourth receiver in the pecking order.

The Eagles weren't likely going to be able to keep all six of the other receivers prior to Wilson's injury, but now there could be room for all six.

