August 27, 2021

Live updates/open thread: Eagles at Jets

By Jimmy Kempski
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

After wrapping up a pair of joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New York Jets in their third and final preseason game.

The Birds are 0-2 in their first two preseason games (who cares), though they looked good in the first half against the Steelers, the only time the full starting lineup has played at any point during this preseason.

Earlier this morning, we pointed out five things to watch tonight, though it could be another tough watch, with the Eagles highly likely to rest their starters. 

Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section and follow our live tracker for all the latest analysis.

