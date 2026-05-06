Cheltenham woman accused of stealing nearly $1 million worth of lingerie to sell online

A Montgomery County woman allegedly stole nearly $1 million in lingerie from Victoria's Secret stores in six states to sell online at a fraction of retail prices, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Tiffany R. Halley, 41, of Cheltenham, ran an eBay store called "halley_boutique" that offered name brand products at a heavy discount, according to investigators. The eBay store operated between December 2022 and February 2026.

More than half of the online sales Halley made were items from Victoria's Secret. Authorities reviewed surveillance footage from 31 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Virginia and Connecticut to determine how Halley allegedly stole from the shops.

Footage from the stores revealed Halley would enter alone, fill a mesh bag with items and place larger pieces of clothing on top to hide what was inside before walking out of the shops, according to a criminal complaint obtained by NorthPennNow.

A Victoria's Secret store manager found Halley's eBay store in May 2025 and noticed that it listed a Cheltenham address for returns. Victoria's Secret's biggest inventory losses were from stores in the area, including locations in Willow Grove, King of Prussia and Philadelphia, authorities said.

When police reviewed Halley's cellphone data, they found she allegedly had visited nine Victoria's Secret stores in Pennsylvania a total of 97 times in one year.

The store manager made an undercover purchase of 200 pairs of panties for $675, investigators said. The shipment was traced to Halley's address. She allegedly used several aliases in an effort to avoid detection. Authorities also made undercover purchases, using tracking technology in the garments to figure out which stores they had been stolen from, according to investigators.

Halley's online store made a total of 3,323 sales and generated more than $152,000. Many of the items were sold at a discount of more than 83% compared with the retail price, police said. The average item on Halley's shop sold for $2.80. The average retail value of the items sold would have been $16.95. Victoria's Secret was defrauded of $923,000 in retail value, police said.

Halley is charged with 293 felony counts of retail theft, court records show. State police said the investigation is ongoing.