A Longwood Christmas returns to Kennett Square with a gemstone-inspired holiday display

Longwood Gardens’ popular holiday display, A Longwood Christmas, returns Nov. 21, 2025, through Jan. 11, 2026, bringing glittering trees, glowing lights, and festive gardens to the historic Kennett Square estate.

This year’s theme, “A Gem of a Holiday Season,” fills the conservatories with jewel-inspired color and shimmering details. Trees sparkle in shades of blue, red, green, and gold, surrounded by crystal ornaments, lush fabrics, and gemstone-like lighting.

In the Music Room, a 12-foot tree rises from a jewelry box and is topped with a sweeping ruby-red bow. Nearby, mirrors and metallic accents reflect the light while mineral specimens from the Delaware Museum of Nature and Science add a natural touch. Other rooms feature living wreaths, poinsettias, and hanging baskets of winter blooms.

Outside, more than 500,000 lights cover the gardens, from illuminated trees to floating gem shapes on the Large Lake. The Wildlife Tree is decorated with gilded oyster shells and natural grains for birds and woodland animals.

The Meadow Tunnel of Lights and Garden Railway also return, along with daily fountain shows set to holiday music and performances by carolers and musicians on select nights.

Visitors can warm up with hot chocolate or local brews in the Beer Garden, enjoy a holiday meal at the 1906 restaurant, or reserve a spot for the Taste of Christmas buffet at The Fountain Room. The Garden Shop offers plants, home décor, and handmade gifts.

Timed tickets are required and should be reserved in advance at longwoodgardens.org. Admission is $45 for adults and $25 for youth ages 5–18.

Nov. 21, 2025 - Jan 11. 2026

Longwood Gardens

1001 Longwood Rd.

Kennett Square, PA 19348

General Admission: $45 for adults, $25 for ages 5-18

