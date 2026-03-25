Spring Blooms returns to Longwood Gardens with tulips, flowering trees and extended hours

Spring is one of the busier times of year at Longwood Gardens, and the annual “Spring Blooms” display reflects that seasonal shift.

The experience returns Friday, March 27, running through May 3 with early-season flowers, flowering trees and colorful tulip displays across the grounds.

The gardens change over the course of the season. Early spring bulbs begin to emerge in late March, followed by more blooms in April as trees flower and garden beds fill in. Tulips become more prominent as the weeks go on.

Longwood is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Monday during the run, and is closed Tuesdays except for special “Tulip Tuesdays” on April 21, April 28 and May 5.

On select spring weekends, the gardens will stay open until 9 p.m., giving visitors additional time to explore the grounds during the evening.

Spring Blooms is included with general admission, with pricing that varies by date and demand. Entry is scheduled in timed slots throughout the day.

March 27 - May 3, 2026

Longwood Gardens

1001 Longwood Road,

Kennett Square, PA 19348

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