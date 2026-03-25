More Events:

March 25, 2026

Spring Blooms returns to Longwood Gardens with tulips, flowering trees and extended hours

Running March 27 through May 3, the seasonal display evolves week to week as new blooms emerge, with select evenings offering later hours.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Spring Flowers
Flower Garden Walk at Longwood Gardens Richard Donham/For Longwood Gardens

Spring Blooms at Longwood Gardens features seasonal flowers, flowering trees and colorful tulip displays across the grounds during the annual spring display.

Spring is one of the busier times of year at Longwood Gardens, and the annual “Spring Blooms” display reflects that seasonal shift.

The experience returns Friday, March 27, running through May 3 with early-season flowers, flowering trees and colorful tulip displays across the grounds.

The gardens change over the course of the season. Early spring bulbs begin to emerge in late March, followed by more blooms in April as trees flower and garden beds fill in. Tulips become more prominent as the weeks go on.

Longwood is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Monday during the run, and is closed Tuesdays except for special “Tulip Tuesdays” on April 21, April 28 and May 5.

On select spring weekends, the gardens will stay open until 9 p.m., giving visitors additional time to explore the grounds during the evening.

Spring Blooms is included with general admission, with pricing that varies by date and demand. Entry is scheduled in timed slots throughout the day.

Spring Blooms

March 27 - May 3, 2026
Longwood Gardens
1001 Longwood Road,
Kennett Square, PA 19348

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Spring Flowers Kennett Square Longwood Gardens

Videos

Featured

Limited - MD Anderson at Cooper

Cooper expands prostate cancer care with groundbreaking noninvasive robotic HIFU treatment
Limited - Temple Health Dr. Toyoda

Temple Lung Center sets U.S. record with 179 lung transplants in 2025

Just In

Must Read

Education

Mayor Parker proposes increase to rideshare tax to fund schools

School district funding

Spring

Spring Blooms returns to Longwood Gardens

Flower Garden Walk at Longwood Gardens

Children's Health

Fast fashion clothing may put children at risk of lead exposure, study finds

Lead Clothing Dye

TV

Mahershala Ali to play a DEA agent on the next season of 'Task'

Mahershala Ali Task

Sponsored

Temple Health sets transplant record

Limited - Temple Health Dr. Toyoda

NCAA Basketball

Villanova men slip to 8-seed in NCAA Tournament, women a 10-seed

Villanova-basketball-march-madness-mascot_031526

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved