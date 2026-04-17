Longwood Gardens unveils summer performance series with concerts, dance and fireworks shows

Longwood Gardens is rolling out a full slate of concerts, dance performances and fireworks shows this summer, with a lineup that stretches from early June into September.

The Summer Performance Series is part of the gardens’ annual Festival of Fountains season, which pairs live entertainment with illuminated fountain displays and the surrounding outdoor setting.

Tickets for the series go on sale April 24. Each ticket includes admission to the gardens for the day, allowing visitors to explore before the performances begin.

The lineup spans a wide range of genres, with artists across R&B, rock, jazz and global music, along with several dance performances. Philadelphia native DJ Jazzy Jeff is set to headline a late-summer fountain party, adding a hometown draw to the series. The schedule also includes Musiq Soulchild, Melissa Etheridge and Guster.

On the dance side, BalletX and Philadanco will perform during the series, bringing a mix of contemporary and modern works to the schedule.

The series runs alongside Longwood’s Fireworks & Fountains shows, which return for select nights later in the summer. Those events combine choreographed fireworks with music and the gardens’ Main Fountain Garden, known for its large-scale water displays.

Beyond the ticketed performances, the gardens will continue to host daily fountain shows, live music in the beer garden and other seasonal programming throughout the summer.

For the full lineup and ticket details, visit longwoodgardens.org.

Longwood Gardens' Summer Performance Series