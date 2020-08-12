A look at the 28 training camp trades the Eagles have made since 2010

Since 2010, the start of Howie Roseman's reign as the Philadelphia Eagles' GM, the team has made a whopping 28 trades from the time training camp has started (or close enough) until their first game of the season was played, and at least one every year.
The majority of them involved "back of the roster" guys, but just for the hell of it, let's take a look back at the last 11 years of Eagles training camp trades:
2019
- Traded DT Bruce Hector to the Cardinals for S Rudy Ford.
- Traded OT Ryan Bates to the Bills for DE Eli Harold.
#JimmySays: The Cardinals later cut Hector, who then signed back with the Eagles, so the Eagles essentially got Ford for free. Boom, eat it, Cardinals. Of course, Ford stunk last season, racking up four penalties for 38 yards, plus an additional 28 yards in yards nullified by his penalties, while only contributing five special teams tackles, but whatever.
2018
- Traded a seventh-round pick to the Bears for S Deiondre' Hall.
#JimmySays: Hall actually played in 13 games for the Eagles in 2018, mainly on special teams. He had four tackles.
2017
- Traded G/T Allen Barbre to the Broncos for a seventh-round pick.
- Traded a third-round pick and WR Jordan Matthews for CB Ronald Darby.
- Traded OT Matt Tobin and a seventh-round pick to the Seahawks for a fifth-round pick.
- Traded S Terrance Brooks to the New York Jets for CB Dexter McDougle.
- Traded LS Jon Dorenbos to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Of course, this trade was later rescinded after it was determined that Dorenbos might have died if he continued playing football.
#JimmySays: Trading Matthews and a 3 for Darby was the most notable move. Darby struggled to stay healthy during his Eagles tenure, but he was a starting corner during the team's Super Bowl run. That third round pick obviously became the final non-compensatory pick on Day 2 of the 2018 draft.
On a side note, the Tobin trade was some nice wheeling and dealing by Howie. The fifth-round pick gained in the Tobin deal was used to acquire Michael Bennett the next offseason.
2016
- Traded G/T Dennis Kelly to the Titans for WR Dorial Green-Beckham.
- Traded QB Sam Bradford to the Vikings for a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick.
- Traded CB Eric Rowe to the Patriots for a fourth-round pick.
#JimmySays: This was Roseman's first season back at the helm after spending a season in "Storage Room B," and he came out firing.
After Teddy Bridgewater suffered a gruesome injury, the Vikings did not want to punt on the 2016 season, and so they were willing to give up an absurd price for Sleevie Wonder. The Eagles turned those two draft picks into Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat.
As for the Green-Beckham trade, at the time, many felt this trade was a coup for the Eagles, but DGB had one miserable season in Philly, while Kelly remains a contributor on the Titans' line.
Rowe became a good starter in the NFL for the Patriots and Dolphins, though it should be noted that the Eagles had success against him in the Super Bowl.
2015
- Traded CB Brandon Boykin to the Steelers for a fifth-round pick.
- Traded QB Matt Barkley to the Cardinals for a seventh-round pick.
#JimmySays: This was Chip Kelly's lone season with full control of the roster. He was an atrocious GM, but these two trades were fine.
2014
- Traded RB David Fluellen to the Colts for K Cody Parkey.
- Traded a seventh-round pick to the Panthers for RB Kenjon Barner.
#JimmySays: Parkey made a Pro Bowl with the Eagles, and then later double-doinked the Eagles into the divisional round of the playoffs.
2013
- Traded RB Felix Jones to the Steelers for LB Adrian Robinson.
- Traded OL Nate Menkin to the Texans for WR Jeff Maehl.
#JimmySays: The Felix Jones era in Philly was forgettable.
2012
- Traded a sixth-round pick to the Browns for S David Sims and a seventh-round pick
- Traded LB Moise Fokou and LB Greg Lloyd to the Colts for CB Kevin Thomas.
- Traded CB D.J. Johnson to the Colts for DT Ollie Ogbu.
#JimmySays: David Sims' claim to fame is that Geoff Mosher felt that the Eagles were going to trade for a safety, and he wanted to put one from another team on his final 53-man roster predictions, so he guessed (I think) on Sims as their target, and was right!
2011
- Traded QB Kevin Kolb to the Cardinals for CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and a second-round pick.
- Traded DT Brodrick Bunkley to the Broncos for a sixth-round pick.
#JimmySays: Kolb never was what the Eagles hoped he would be, but he ended up providing a nice return on investment, at least on paper. Rodgers-Cromartie had a disappointing tenure with the Eagles, and that second-round pick turned into Vinny Curry and Brandon Boykin.
2010
- Traded LB Joe Mays to the Broncos for a sixth-round pick.
- Traded RB Charles Scott to the Cardinals for CB Jorrick Calvin.
- Traded a sixth-round pick to the Cardinals for OG Reggie Wells.
- Traded LB Tracy White and a seventh-round pick to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick.
- Traded Stacy Andrews to the Seahawks for a seventh-round pick.
- Traded a seventh-round pick to the Ravens for DE Antwan Barnes.
#JimmySays: That's a whole lot of trading for a bunch of guys that made no impact with anyone. My favorite anecdote among the players here would be the time the Eagles had a lead late in a game, and Jorrick Calvin ran around in the end zone on a kickoff, thinking that would waste time off the clock (the clock doesn't start until you exit the end zone).
Update: After doing a little more research, Calvin was instructed by Andy Reid to run around in the end zone, because the opposing kicker, Dallas' David Buehler, would usually put the ball through the back of the end zone, and Reid wanted the Cowboys to have to have to run down and cover the kick instead of just assuming it would be a touchback. However, after the play, Calvin gave Cowboys CB Alan Ball a double-armed shove to the head, drawing a personal foul, and a Reid scolding on the sideline on national television. So there's your useless anecdote for the day.
