A look at the 28 training camp trades the Eagles have made since 2010

Since 2010, the start of Howie Roseman's reign as the Philadelphia Eagles' GM, the team has made a whopping 28 trades from the time training camp has started (or close enough) until their first game of the season was played, and at least one every year.

The majority of them involved "back of the roster" guys, but just for the hell of it, let's take a look back at the last 11 years of Eagles training camp trades:

2019

Traded DT Bruce Hector to the Cardinals for S Rudy Ford. Traded OT Ryan Bates to the Bills for DE Eli Harold.

#JimmySays: The Cardinals later cut Hector, who then signed back with the Eagles, so the Eagles essentially got Ford for free. Boom, eat it, Cardinals. Of course, Ford stunk last season, racking up four penalties for 38 yards, plus an additional 28 yards in yards nullified by his penalties, while only contributing five special teams tackles, but whatever.

2018

Traded a seventh-round pick to the Bears for S Deiondre' Hall.

#JimmySays: Hall actually played in 13 games for the Eagles in 2018, mainly on special teams. He had four tackles.