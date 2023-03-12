A look at the history of the 10th and 30th overall picks, and the rest of the Eagles' draft slots

As I do each year for little other reason than to publish something while I go enjoy the rest of my day, let's go ahead and look at the history of the Eagles' draft slots, going back, oh, 10 years, I guess.

Pick No. 10

Year Pick 2022 Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets 2021 DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles 2020 Jedrick Wills, OT, Browns 2019 Devin Bush, LB, Steelers 2018 Josh Rosen, QB, Cardinals 2017 Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs 2016 Eli Apple, CB, Giants 2015 Todd Gurley, RB, Rams 2014 Eric Ebron, TE, Lions 2013 Chance Warmack, OG, Titans

Pick No. 30

Year Pick 2022 George Karlaftis, DE, Chiefs 2021 Gregory Rousseau, DE, Bills 2020 Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Dolphins 2019 Deandre Baker, CB, Giants 2018 Mike Hughes, CB, Vikings 2017 T.J. Watt, OLB, Steelers 2016 Vernon Butler, DT, Panthers 2015 Damarious Randall, S, Packers 2014 Jimmie Ward, S, 49ers 2013 Alec Ogletree, LB, Rams

Pick No. 62

Year Pick 2022 Bryan Cook, S, Chiefs 2021 Josh Myers, C, Packers 2020 A.J. Dillon, RB, Packers 2019 Andy Isabella, WR, Cardinals 2018 Brian O'Neill, OT, Vikings 2017 JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers 2016 James Bradberry, CB, Panthers 2015 Quinten Rollins, CB, Packers 2014 Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Patriots 2013 Christine Michael, RB, Seahawks

Pick No. 94

Year Pick 2022 Matt Corral, QB, Panthers 2021 Ben Cleveland, OG, Ravens 2020 Josiah Deguara, TE, Packers 2019 Jamel Dean, CB, Buccaneers 2018 Alex Cappa, OG, Buccaneers 2017 Cameron Sutton, CB, Steelers 2016 Nick Vannett, TE, Seahawks 2015 Xavier Cooper, DT, Browns 2014 Terrance West, RB, Browns 2013 Brandon Williams, DT, Ravens Pick No. 219 Year Pick 2022 Chance Campbell, LB, Titans 2021 Seth Williams, WR, Broncos 2020 Geno Stone, S, Ravens 2019 Derwin Gray, OT, Steelers 2018 Danny Etling, QB, Patriots 2017 Stacy Coley, WR, Vikings 2016 Will Parks, S, Broncos 2015 Hayes Pullard, LB, Browns 2014 Travis Carrie, CB, Raiders 2013 D.C. Jefferson, TE, Cardinals

Pick No. 248 Year Pick 2022 Andre Anthony, DE, Buccaneers 2021 Will Fries, OG, Colts 2020 Sam Sloman, K, Rams 2019 Joshua Miles, OT, Cardinals 2018 Kendall Donnerson, LB, Packers 2017 Keion Adams, DE, Steelers 2016 Austin Blythe, C, Colts 2015 Ryan Murphy, S, Seahawks 2014 Ahmad Dixon, S, Cowboys 2013 Daimion Stafford, S, Titans



