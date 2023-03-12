More Sports:

March 12, 2023

A look at the history of the 10th and 30th overall picks, and the rest of the Eagles' draft slots

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
020723PatrickMahomes Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

As I do each year for little other reason than to publish something while I go enjoy the rest of my day, let's go ahead and look at the history of the Eagles' draft slots, going back, oh, 10 years, I guess.

Pick No. 10

Year Pick 
2022 Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets 
2021 DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles 
2020 Jedrick Wills, OT, Browns 
2019 Devin Bush, LB, Steelers 
2018 Josh Rosen, QB, Cardinals 
2017 Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs 
2016 Eli Apple, CB, Giants 
2015 Todd Gurley, RB, Rams 
2014 Eric Ebron, TE, Lions 
2013 Chance Warmack, OG, Titans 

Pick No. 30

Year Pick 
2022 George Karlaftis, DE, Chiefs 
2021 Gregory Rousseau, DE, Bills 
2020 Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Dolphins 
2019 Deandre Baker, CB, Giants 
2018 Mike Hughes, CB, Vikings 
2017 T.J. Watt, OLB, Steelers 
2016 Vernon Butler, DT, Panthers 
2015 Damarious Randall, S, Packers 
2014 Jimmie Ward, S, 49ers 
2013 Alec Ogletree, LB, Rams 

Pick No. 62

Year Pick 
2022 Bryan Cook, S, Chiefs 
2021 Josh Myers, C, Packers 
2020 A.J. Dillon, RB, Packers 
2019 Andy Isabella, WR, Cardinals 
2018 Brian O'Neill, OT, Vikings 
2017 JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers 
2016 James Bradberry, CB, Panthers 
2015 Quinten Rollins, CB, Packers 
2014 Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Patriots 
2013 Christine Michael, RB, Seahawks 

Pick No. 94

Year Pick 
2022 Matt Corral, QB, Panthers 
2021 Ben Cleveland, OG, Ravens 
2020 Josiah Deguara, TE, Packers 
2019 Jamel Dean, CB, Buccaneers 
2018 Alex Cappa, OG, Buccaneers 
2017 Cameron Sutton, CB, Steelers 
2016 Nick Vannett, TE, Seahawks 
2015 Xavier Cooper, DT, Browns 
2014 Terrance West, RB, Browns 
2013 Brandon Williams, DT, Ravens 

Pick No. 219

Year Pick 
2022 Chance Campbell, LB, Titans 
2021 Seth Williams, WR, Broncos 
2020 Geno Stone, S, Ravens 
2019 Derwin Gray, OT, Steelers 
2018 Danny Etling, QB, Patriots 
2017 Stacy Coley, WR, Vikings 
2016 Will Parks, S, Broncos 
2015 Hayes Pullard, LB, Browns 
2014 Travis Carrie, CB, Raiders 
2013 D.C. Jefferson, TE, Cardinals 

Pick No. 248

Year Pick 
2022 Andre Anthony, DE, Buccaneers 
2021 Will Fries, OG, Colts 
2020 Sam Sloman, K, Rams 
2019 Joshua Miles, OT, Cardinals 
2018 Kendall Donnerson, LB, Packers 
2017 Keion Adams, DE, Steelers 
2016 Austin Blythe, C, Colts 
2015 Ryan Murphy, S, Seahawks 
2014 Ahmad Dixon, S, Cowboys 
2013 Daimion Stafford, S, Titans 

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Draft

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

5 tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians

Just In

Must Read

Education

Temple grad students on strike reach another tentative contract with university
Temple University Strike Agreement

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Mental Health

Too much stress can impair memory and cognitive function; here's how to better manage it
Stress cognitive function

Flyers

Flyers fire general manager Chuck Fletcher
Chuck-Fletcher-Flyers-GM-040819_USAT

Food & Drink

Just Born candy company, based in Bethlehem, won't be selling jelly beans this Easter season
just born jelly beans easter candy

Weekend

An ABBA dance party and a goat walk: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly
Philly goat walk

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved