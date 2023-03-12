A look at the history of the 10th and 30th overall picks, and the rest of the Eagles' draft slots

As I do each year for little other reason than to publish something while I go enjoy the rest of my day, let's go ahead and look at the history of the Eagles' draft slots, going back, oh, 10 years, I guess.
Pick No. 10
|Year
|Pick
|2022
|Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets
|2021
|DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles
|2020
|Jedrick Wills, OT, Browns
|2019
|Devin Bush, LB, Steelers
|2018
|Josh Rosen, QB, Cardinals
|2017
|Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
|2016
|Eli Apple, CB, Giants
|2015
|Todd Gurley, RB, Rams
|2014
|Eric Ebron, TE, Lions
|2013
|Chance Warmack, OG, Titans
Pick No. 30
|Year
|Pick
|2022
|George Karlaftis, DE, Chiefs
|2021
|Gregory Rousseau, DE, Bills
|2020
|Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Dolphins
|2019
|Deandre Baker, CB, Giants
|2018
|Mike Hughes, CB, Vikings
|2017
|T.J. Watt, OLB, Steelers
|2016
|Vernon Butler, DT, Panthers
|2015
|Damarious Randall, S, Packers
|2014
|Jimmie Ward, S, 49ers
|2013
|Alec Ogletree, LB, Rams
Pick No. 62
|Year
|Pick
|2022
|Bryan Cook, S, Chiefs
|2021
|Josh Myers, C, Packers
|2020
|A.J. Dillon, RB, Packers
|2019
|Andy Isabella, WR, Cardinals
|2018
|Brian O'Neill, OT, Vikings
|2017
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers
|2016
|James Bradberry, CB, Panthers
|2015
|Quinten Rollins, CB, Packers
|2014
|Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Patriots
|2013
|Christine Michael, RB, Seahawks
Pick No. 94
|Year
|Pick
|2022
|Matt Corral, QB, Panthers
|2021
|Ben Cleveland, OG, Ravens
|2020
|Josiah Deguara, TE, Packers
|2019
|Jamel Dean, CB, Buccaneers
|2018
|Alex Cappa, OG, Buccaneers
|2017
|Cameron Sutton, CB, Steelers
|2016
|Nick Vannett, TE, Seahawks
|2015
|Xavier Cooper, DT, Browns
|2014
|Terrance West, RB, Browns
|2013
|Brandon Williams, DT, Ravens
Pick No. 219
|Year
|Pick
|2022
|Chance Campbell, LB, Titans
|2021
|Seth Williams, WR, Broncos
|2020
|Geno Stone, S, Ravens
|2019
|Derwin Gray, OT, Steelers
|2018
|Danny Etling, QB, Patriots
|2017
|Stacy Coley, WR, Vikings
|2016
|Will Parks, S, Broncos
|2015
|Hayes Pullard, LB, Browns
|2014
|Travis Carrie, CB, Raiders
|2013
|D.C. Jefferson, TE, Cardinals
Pick No. 248
|Year
|Pick
|2022
|Andre Anthony, DE, Buccaneers
|2021
|Will Fries, OG, Colts
|2020
|Sam Sloman, K, Rams
|2019
|Joshua Miles, OT, Cardinals
|2018
|Kendall Donnerson, LB, Packers
|2017
|Keion Adams, DE, Steelers
|2016
|Austin Blythe, C, Colts
|2015
|Ryan Murphy, S, Seahawks
|2014
|Ahmad Dixon, S, Cowboys
|2013
|Daimion Stafford, S, Titans
