A look at the history of the 23rd overall pick, and the rest of the Eagles' draft slots

As I do each year for little other reason than to publish something while I go enjoy the rest of my day, let's go ahead and look at the history of the Eagles' draft slots, going back, oh, 10 years, I guess.
(Actually, there is one takeaway here as always, and it's that there are WAY more misses than hits in the draft.)
• Bolded in green: Eagles picks.
• Bolded in black: Guys picked by other teams who eventually landed on the Eagles' roster at some point.
Pick No. 23
|Year
|Pick
|2025
|Matthew Golden, WR, Packers
|2024
|Brian Thomas, WR, Jaguars
|2023
|Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings
|2022
|Kaiir Elam, CB, Bills
|2021
|Christian Darrisaw, OT, Vikings
|2020
|Kenneth Murray, LB, Chargers
|2019
|Tytus Howard, OT, Texans
|2018
|Isaiah Wynn, OT, Patriots
|2017
|Evan Engram, TE, Giants
|2016
|Laquon Treadwell, WR, Vikings
Pick No. 54
|Year
|Pick
|2025
|Anthony Belton, OT, Packers
|2024
|Mike Hall, DT, Browns
|2023
|Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, Chargers
|2022
|Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs
|2021
|Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE, Colts
|2020
|A.J. Epenesa, DE, Bills
|2019
|Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB, Texans
|2018
|Jessie Bates, S, Bengals
|2017
|Raekwon McMillan, LB, Dolphins
|2016
|Mackensie Alexander, CB, Vikings
Pick No. 68
|Year
|Pick
|2025
|Darien Porter, CB Raiders
|2024
|Caedan Wallace, OT, Patriots
|2023
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Lions
|2022
|Martin Emerson, CB, Browns
|2021
|Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Bengals
|2020
|Ashton Davis, S, Jets
|2019
|Jachai Polite, LB, Jets
|2018
|Justin Reid, S Texans
|2017
|Dawuane Smoot, DE, Jaguars
|2016
|Will Redmond, CB, 49ers
Pick No. 98
|Year
|Pick
|2025
|Caleb Rogers, OG, Raiders
|2024
|Payton Wilson, LB, Steelers
|2023
|Siaki Ika, DT, Browns
|2022
|Brian Robinson, RB, Commanders
|2021
|Quinn Meinerz, OG, Broncos
|2020
|Malik Harrison, LB, Ravens
|2019
|Quincy Williams, LB, Jaguars
|2018
|Jordan Akins, TE, Texans
|2017
|Chad Williams, WR, Cardinals
|2016
|Justin Simmons, S, Broncos
Pick No. 122
|Year
|Pick
|2025
|Lathan Ransom, S, Panthers
|2024
|Tory Taylor, P, Bears
|2023
|Jon Gaines, OG, Cardinals
|2022
|Zamir White, RB, Raiders
|2021
|Tyler Shelvin, DT, Bengals
|2020
|Jacob Eason, QB, Colts
|2019
|Benny Snell, RB, Steelers
|2018
|Kenny Young, LB, Ravens
|2017
|Nico Siragusa, OG, Ravens
|2016
|Andrew Billings, DT, Bengals
Pick No. 137
|Year
|Pick
|2025
|Joshua Farmer, DT, Patriots
|2024
|Tarheeb Still, CB, Chargers
|2023
|KJ Henry, EDGE, Commanders
|2022
|Bailey Zappe, QB, Patriots
|2021
|Tre Brown, CB, Seahawks
|2020
|Josiah Scott, CB, Jaguars
|2019
|Foster Moreau, TE, Raiders
|2018
|Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys
|2017
|Zach Banner, OG, Colts
|2016
|Dean Lowry, DE, Packers
Pick No. 152
|Year
|Pick
|2025
|Shemar James, LB, Cowboys
|2024
|Ainias Smith, WR, Eagles
|2023
|Colby Sorsdal, OT, Lions
|2022
|Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Broncos
|2021
|Caden Sterns, S, Broncos
|2020
|Kenny Robinson, S, Panthers
|2019
|Qadree Ollison, RB, Falcons
|2018
|Dane Cruikshank, CB, Titans
|2017
|Corn Elder, CB, Panthers
|2016
|Matt Ioannidis, DT, Commanders
Pick No. 178
|Year
|Pick
|2025
|Bilhal Kone, CB, Ravens
|2024
|Logan Lee, DT, Steelers
|2023
|Eric Scott, CB, Cowboys
|2022
|John Ridgeway III, DT, Cowboys
|2021
|Shemar Jean-Charles, CB, Packers
|2020
|Justin Strnad, LB, Broncos
|2019
|Gardner Minshew, QB, Jaguars
|2018
|Christian Sam, LB, Patriots
|2017
|Davon Godchaux, DT, Dolphins
|2016
|D.J. White, CB, Chiefs
Pick No. 215
|Year
|Pick
|2025
|Cam Miller, CB, Raiders
|2024
|Jarrett Kingston, OG, 49ers
|2023
|Zach Evans, RB, Rams
|2022
|Lecitus Smith, OG, Cardinals
|2021
|Brady Breeze, S, Titans
|2020
|Markus Bailey, LB, Bengals
|2019
|Terry Beckner, DT, Buccaneers
|2018
|Bradley Bozeman, C, Ravens
|2017
|Brad Kaaya, QB, Lions
|2016
|Joey Hunt, C, Seahawks
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