A look at the history of the 23rd overall pick, and the rest of the Eagles' draft slots

As I do each year for little other reason than to publish something while I go enjoy the rest of my day, let's go ahead and look at the history of the Eagles' draft slots, going back, oh, 10 years, I guess.

(Actually, there is one takeaway here as always, and it's that there are WAY more misses than hits in the draft.)

• Bolded in green : Eagles picks.

• Bolded in black: Guys picked by other teams who eventually landed on the Eagles' roster at some point.

Pick No. 23

Year Pick 2025 Matthew Golden, WR, Packers 2024 Brian Thomas, WR, Jaguars 2023 Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings 2022 Kaiir Elam, CB, Bills 2021 Christian Darrisaw, OT, Vikings 2020 Kenneth Murray, LB, Chargers 2019 Tytus Howard, OT, Texans 2018 Isaiah Wynn, OT, Patriots 2017 Evan Engram, TE, Giants 2016 Laquon Treadwell, WR, Vikings

Pick No. 54

Year Pick 2025 Anthony Belton, OT, Packers 2024 Mike Hall, DT, Browns 2023 Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, Chargers 2022 Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs 2021 Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE, Colts 2020 A.J. Epenesa, DE, Bills 2019 Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB, Texans 2018 Jessie Bates, S, Bengals 2017 Raekwon McMillan, LB, Dolphins 2016 Mackensie Alexander, CB, Vikings

Pick No. 68

Year Pick 2025 Darien Porter, CB Raiders 2024 Caedan Wallace, OT, Patriots 2023 Hendon Hooker, QB, Lions 2022 Martin Emerson, CB, Browns 2021 Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Bengals 2020 Ashton Davis, S, Jets 2019 Jachai Polite, LB, Jets 2018 Justin Reid, S Texans 2017 Dawuane Smoot, DE, Jaguars 2016 Will Redmond, CB, 49ers

Pick No. 98

Year Pick 2025 Caleb Rogers, OG, Raiders 2024 Payton Wilson, LB, Steelers 2023 Siaki Ika, DT, Browns 2022 Brian Robinson, RB, Commanders 2021 Quinn Meinerz, OG, Broncos 2020 Malik Harrison, LB, Ravens 2019 Quincy Williams, LB, Jaguars 2018 Jordan Akins, TE, Texans 2017 Chad Williams, WR, Cardinals 2016 Justin Simmons, S, Broncos

Pick No. 122

Year Pick 2025 Lathan Ransom, S, Panthers 2024 Tory Taylor, P, Bears 2023 Jon Gaines, OG, Cardinals 2022 Zamir White, RB, Raiders 2021 Tyler Shelvin, DT, Bengals 2020 Jacob Eason, QB, Colts 2019 Benny Snell, RB, Steelers 2018 Kenny Young, LB, Ravens 2017 Nico Siragusa, OG, Ravens 2016 Andrew Billings, DT, Bengals

Pick No. 137

Year Pick 2025 Joshua Farmer, DT, Patriots 2024 Tarheeb Still, CB, Chargers 2023 KJ Henry, EDGE, Commanders 2022 Bailey Zappe, QB, Patriots 2021 Tre Brown, CB, Seahawks 2020 Josiah Scott, CB, Jaguars 2019 Foster Moreau, TE, Raiders 2018 Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys 2017 Zach Banner, OG, Colts 2016 Dean Lowry, DE, Packers

Pick No. 152

Year Pick 2025 Shemar James, LB, Cowboys 2024 Ainias Smith, WR, Eagles 2023 Colby Sorsdal, OT, Lions 2022 Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Broncos 2021 Caden Sterns, S, Broncos 2020 Kenny Robinson, S, Panthers 2019 Qadree Ollison, RB, Falcons 2018 Dane Cruikshank, CB, Titans 2017 Corn Elder, CB, Panthers 2016 Matt Ioannidis, DT, Commanders

Pick No. 178

Year Pick 2025 Bilhal Kone, CB, Ravens 2024 Logan Lee, DT, Steelers 2023 Eric Scott, CB, Cowboys 2022 John Ridgeway III, DT, Cowboys 2021 Shemar Jean-Charles, CB, Packers 2020 Justin Strnad, LB, Broncos 2019 Gardner Minshew, QB, Jaguars 2018 Christian Sam, LB, Patriots 2017 Davon Godchaux, DT, Dolphins 2016 D.J. White, CB, Chiefs Pick No. 215 Year Pick 2025 Cam Miller, CB, Raiders 2024 Jarrett Kingston, OG, 49ers 2023 Zach Evans, RB, Rams 2022 Lecitus Smith, OG, Cardinals 2021 Brady Breeze, S, Titans 2020 Markus Bailey, LB, Bengals 2019 Terry Beckner, DT, Buccaneers 2018 Bradley Bozeman, C, Ravens 2017 Brad Kaaya, QB, Lions 2016 Joey Hunt, C, Seahawks

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