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March 15, 2026

A look at the history of the 23rd overall pick, and the rest of the Eagles' draft slots

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031426BrianThomas Corey Perrine/Imagn Images

Brian Thomas (7) and a bunch of other receivers got drafted 23rd overall.

As I do each year for little other reason than to publish something while I go enjoy the rest of my day, let's go ahead and look at the history of the Eagles' draft slots, going back, oh, 10 years, I guess.

(Actually, there is one takeaway here as always, and it's that there are WAY more misses than hits in the draft.)

Bolded in green: Eagles picks.
Bolded in black: Guys picked by other teams who eventually landed on the Eagles' roster at some point.

Pick No. 23

Year Pick 
2025 Matthew Golden, WR, Packers 
2024 Brian Thomas, WR, Jaguars
2023 Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings
2022 Kaiir Elam, CB, Bills
2021 Christian Darrisaw, OT, Vikings
2020 Kenneth Murray, LB, Chargers
2019 Tytus Howard, OT, Texans
2018 Isaiah Wynn, OT, Patriots
2017 Evan Engram, TE, Giants
2016 Laquon Treadwell, WR, Vikings

Pick No. 54

Year Pick 
2025 Anthony Belton, OT, Packers 
2024 Mike Hall, DT, Browns
2023 Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, Chargers
2022 Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs
2021 Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE, Colts
2020 A.J. Epenesa, DE, Bills
2019 Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB, Texans
2018 Jessie Bates, S, Bengals
2017 Raekwon McMillan, LB, Dolphins
2016 Mackensie Alexander, CB, Vikings

Pick No. 68

Year Pick 
2025 Darien Porter, CB Raiders 
2024 Caedan Wallace, OT, Patriots
2023 Hendon Hooker, QB, Lions
2022 Martin Emerson, CB, Browns
2021 Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Bengals
2020 Ashton Davis, S, Jets
2019 Jachai Polite, LB, Jets
2018 Justin Reid, S Texans
2017 Dawuane Smoot, DE, Jaguars
2016 Will Redmond, CB, 49ers

Pick No. 98

Year Pick 
2025 Caleb Rogers, OG, Raiders 
2024 Payton Wilson, LB, Steelers
2023 Siaki Ika, DT, Browns
2022 Brian Robinson, RB, Commanders
2021 Quinn Meinerz, OG, Broncos
2020 Malik Harrison, LB, Ravens
2019 Quincy Williams, LB, Jaguars
2018 Jordan Akins, TE, Texans
2017 Chad Williams, WR, Cardinals
2016 Justin Simmons, S, Broncos

Pick No. 122

Year Pick 
2025 Lathan Ransom, S, Panthers 
2024 Tory Taylor, P, Bears 
2023 Jon Gaines, OG, Cardinals
2022 Zamir White, RB, Raiders
2021 Tyler Shelvin, DT, Bengals
2020 Jacob Eason, QB, Colts
2019 Benny Snell, RB, Steelers
2018 Kenny Young, LB, Ravens
2017 Nico Siragusa, OG, Ravens
2016 Andrew Billings, DT, Bengals

Pick No. 137

Year Pick 
2025 Joshua Farmer, DT, Patriots 
2024 Tarheeb Still, CB, Chargers
2023 KJ Henry, EDGE, Commanders
2022 Bailey Zappe, QB, Patriots
2021 Tre Brown, CB, Seahawks
2020 Josiah Scott, CB, Jaguars
2019 Foster Moreau, TE, Raiders
2018 Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys
2017 Zach Banner, OG, Colts
2016 Dean Lowry, DE, Packers 

Pick No. 152

Year Pick 
2025 Shemar James, LB, Cowboys 
2024 Ainias Smith, WR, Eagles
2023 Colby Sorsdal, OT, Lions
2022 Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Broncos
2021 Caden Sterns, S, Broncos
2020 Kenny Robinson, S, Panthers
2019 Qadree Ollison, RB, Falcons
2018 Dane Cruikshank, CB, Titans
2017 Corn Elder, CB, Panthers
2016 Matt Ioannidis, DT, Commanders

Pick No. 178

Year Pick 
2025 Bilhal Kone, CB, Ravens 
2024 Logan Lee, DT, Steelers
2023 Eric Scott, CB, Cowboys
2022 John Ridgeway III, DT, Cowboys
2021 Shemar Jean-Charles, CB, Packers
2020 Justin Strnad, LB, Broncos 
2019 Gardner Minshew, QB, Jaguars
2018 Christian Sam, LB, Patriots
2017 Davon Godchaux, DT, Dolphins
2016 D.J. White, CB, Chiefs

Pick No. 215

Year Pick 
2025 Cam Miller, CB, Raiders 
2024 Jarrett Kingston, OG, 49ers 
2023 Zach Evans, RB, Rams
2022 Lecitus Smith, OG, Cardinals
2021 Brady Breeze, S, Titans
2020 Markus Bailey, LB, Bengals 
2019 Terry Beckner, DT, Buccaneers
2018 Bradley Bozeman, C, Ravens
2017 Brad Kaaya, QB, Lions
2016 Joey Hunt, C, Seahawks

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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