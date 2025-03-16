A look at the history of the 32nd overall pick, and the rest of the Eagles' draft slots

As I do each year for little other reason than to publish something while I go enjoy the rest of my day (in this case at least until the Eagles sign a backup long snapper or something), let's go ahead and look at the history of the Eagles' draft slots, going back, oh, 10 years, I guess.

(Actually, there is one takeaway here, and it's that there are WAY more misses than hits in the draft.)

• Bolded in green : Eagles picks.

• Bolded in black: Guys picked by other teams who eventually landed on the Eagles' roster at some point.

Pick No. 32

Year Pick 2024 Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers 2023 Joey Porter Jr., CB, Steelers 2022 Lewis Cine, S, Vikings 2021 Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, DE, Buccaneers 2020 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs 2019 N'Keal Harry, WR, Patriots 2018 Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens 2017 Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Saints 2016 Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Browns 2015 Malcom Brown, DT, Patriots

Pick No. 64

Year Pick 2024 Renardo Green, CB, 49ers 2023 Zacch Pickens, DT, Bears 2022 Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Broncos 2021 Kyle Trask, QB, Buccaneers 2020 Jeremy Chinn, S, Panthers 2019 DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks 2018 Tyquan Lewis, DE, Colts 2017 Taylor Moton, OG, Panthers 2016 Kevin Byard, S, Titans 2015 Jordan Richards, S, Patriots

Pick No. 96

Year Pick 2024 Jarrian Jones, CB, Jaguars 2023 Brodric Martin, DT, Lions 2022 Nick Cross, S, Colts 2021 Ronnie Perkins, DE, Patriots 2020 Lucas Niang, OT, Chiefs 2019 Dawson Knox, TE, Bills 2018 Harrison Phillips, DT, Bills 2017 Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions 2016 Vincent Valentine, DT, Patriots 2015 Xavier Cooper, DT, Browns

Pick No. 134

Year Pick 2024 Braelon Allen, RB Jets 2023 Jay Ward, S, Vikings 2022 Spencer Burford, OT, 49ers 2021 Janarius Robinson, DE, Vikings 2020 Jaylinn Hawkins, S, Falcons 2019 Greg Gaines, DT, Rams 2018 Chase Edmonds, RB, Cardinals 2017 Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers 2016 Kenneth Dixon, RB, Ravens 2015 Mark Glowinski, OG, Seahawks

Pick No. 161

Year Pick 2024 Dominique Hampton, S, Commanders 2023 Nick Hampton, LB, Rams 2022 D'Marco Jackson, LB, Saints 2021 Tommy Doyle, OT, Bills 2020 Tyler Johnson, WR, Buccaneers 2019 Charles Omenihu, DE, Texans 2018 Jermaine Carter, LB, Panthers 2017 Anthony Walker Jr., LB, Colts 2016 Christian Westerman, OG, Bengals 2015 Neiron Ball, LB, Raiders

Pick No. 164

Year Pick 2024 Jaylin Simpson, S, Colts 2023 Jaren Hall, QB, Vikings 2022 Kyren Williams, RB, Rams 2021 Jamar Johnson, S, Broncos 2020 Curtis Weaver, DE, Dolphins 2019 E. J. Speed, LB, Colts 2018 Natrell Jamerson, S, Saints 2017 Isaac Asiata, OG, Dolphins 2016 Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Eagles 2015 Lorenzo Doss, CB, Broncos

Pick No. 165

Year Pick 2024 Rasheen Ali, RB, Ravens 2023 Terell Smith, CB, Bears 2022 Esezi Otomewo, DE, Vikings 2021 Shawn Davis, S, Florida 2020 Collin Johnson, WR, Jaguars 2019 Joe Jackson, DE, Cowboys 2018 Jaylen Samuels, RB, Steelers 2017 Jamal Agnew, WR/RS, Lions 2016 Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs 2015 Bradley Pinion, P, 49ers

Pick No. 168

Year Pick 2024 Javon Solomon, DE, Bills 2023 Owen Pappoe, LB, Cardinals 2022 Braxton Jones, OT, Bears 2021 Zach Davidson, TE, Vikings 2020 John Hightower, WR, Eagles 2019 D'Andre Walker, LB, Titans 2018 Jamarco Jones, OT, Seahawks 2017 Marquel Lee, LB, Raiders 2016 Spencer Drango, OT, Browns 2015 Michael Burton, FB, Lions

