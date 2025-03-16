More Sports:

March 16, 2025

A look at the history of the 32nd overall pick, and the rest of the Eagles' draft slots

Here's what the Eagles' draft slots have yielded in recent seasons.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
110622LamarJackson Jessica Rapfogel/USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson

As I do each year for little other reason than to publish something while I go enjoy the rest of my day (in this case at least until the Eagles sign a backup long snapper or something), let's go ahead and look at the history of the Eagles' draft slots, going back, oh, 10 years, I guess.

(Actually, there is one takeaway here, and it's that there are WAY more misses than hits in the draft.)

Bolded in green: Eagles picks.
Bolded in black: Guys picked by other teams who eventually landed on the Eagles' roster at some point.

Pick No. 32

Year Pick 
2024 Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers 
2023 Joey Porter Jr., CB, Steelers
2022 Lewis Cine, S, Vikings
2021 Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, DE, Buccaneers
2020 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs 
2019 N'Keal Harry, WR, Patriots
2018 Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
2017 Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Saints
2016 Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Browns 
2015 Malcom Brown, DT, Patriots

Pick No. 64

Year Pick 
2024 Renardo Green, CB, 49ers 
2023 Zacch Pickens, DT, Bears
2022 Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Broncos
2021 Kyle Trask, QB, Buccaneers
2020 Jeremy Chinn, S, Panthers 
2019 DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks
2018 Tyquan Lewis, DE, Colts
2017 Taylor Moton, OG, Panthers
2016 Kevin Byard, S, Titans 
2015 Jordan Richards, S, Patriots

Pick No. 96

Year Pick 
2024 Jarrian Jones, CB, Jaguars 
2023 Brodric Martin, DT, Lions
2022 Nick Cross, S, Colts
2021 Ronnie Perkins, DE, Patriots
2020 Lucas Niang, OT, Chiefs 
2019 Dawson Knox, TE, Bills
2018 Harrison Phillips, DT, Bills
2017 Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions
2016 Vincent Valentine, DT, Patriots 
2015 Xavier Cooper, DT, Browns

Pick No. 134

Year Pick 
2024 Braelon Allen, RB Jets 
2023 Jay Ward, S, Vikings
2022 Spencer Burford, OT, 49ers
2021 Janarius Robinson, DE, Vikings
2020 Jaylinn Hawkins, S, Falcons
2019 Greg Gaines, DT, Rams
2018 Chase Edmonds, RB, Cardinals
2017 Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers
2016 Kenneth Dixon, RB, Ravens
2015 Mark Glowinski, OG, Seahawks

Pick No. 161

Year Pick 
2024 Dominique Hampton, S, Commanders 
2023 Nick Hampton, LB, Rams
2022 D'Marco Jackson, LB, Saints
2021 Tommy Doyle, OT, Bills
2020 Tyler Johnson, WR, Buccaneers 
2019 Charles Omenihu, DE, Texans
2018 Jermaine Carter, LB, Panthers
2017 Anthony Walker Jr., LB, Colts
2016 Christian Westerman, OG, Bengals 
2015 Neiron Ball, LB, Raiders

Pick No. 164

Year Pick 
2024 Jaylin Simpson, S, Colts 
2023 Jaren Hall, QB, Vikings
2022 Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
2021 Jamar Johnson, S, Broncos
2020 Curtis Weaver, DE, Dolphins 
2019 E. J. Speed, LB, Colts
2018 Natrell Jamerson, S, Saints
2017 Isaac Asiata, OG, Dolphins
2016 Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Eagles 
2015 Lorenzo Doss, CB, Broncos

Pick No. 165

Year Pick 
2024 Rasheen Ali, RB, Ravens 
2023 Terell Smith, CB, Bears
2022 Esezi Otomewo, DE, Vikings
2021 Shawn Davis, S, Florida
2020 Collin Johnson, WR, Jaguars 
2019 Joe Jackson, DE, Cowboys
2018 Jaylen Samuels, RB, Steelers
2017 Jamal Agnew, WR/RS, Lions
2016 Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs 
2015 Bradley Pinion, P, 49ers

Pick No. 168

Year Pick 
2024 Javon Solomon, DE, Bills 
2023 Owen Pappoe, LB, Cardinals
2022 Braxton Jones, OT, Bears
2021 Zach Davidson, TE, Vikings
2020 John Hightower, WR, Eagles 
2019 D'Andre Walker, LB, Titans
2018 Jamarco Jones, OT, Seahawks
2017 Marquel Lee, LB, Raiders
2016 Spencer Drango, OT, Browns 
2015 Michael Burton, FB, Lions

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Draft

Videos

Featured

Limited - WSFS - Turner Book Main

Former WSFS CEO Mark Turner shares the blueprint for long-term Success in ‘The Path to Sustained Excellence’
Limited - Sentral - Bellevue

Live at The Sporting Club - Now Leasing! Up to One Month Free

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Pa., N.J. turnpikes weigh options to ease traffic on Delaware River Bridge

Delaware River Bridge

Sponsored

Heart disease in women — an urgent call to awareness

Limited - Doctor with patient from Getty

Arts & Culture

Mo'ne Davis honored with sculpture at Louisville Slugger Museum

mo'ne davis louisville slugger museum

Illness

Measles case reported in Philly; People may have been exposed at CHOP, South Philly health center

Measles Case Philly

Festivals

St. Patrick's Day parade: New route, road closures and SEPTA changes

St Patrick's Day Parade guide

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers prevail in tank battle with crucial loss to Raptors

Quentin Grimes Sixers Raptors

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved