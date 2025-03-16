A look at the history of the 32nd overall pick, and the rest of the Eagles' draft slots

As I do each year for little other reason than to publish something while I go enjoy the rest of my day (in this case at least until the Eagles sign a backup long snapper or something), let's go ahead and look at the history of the Eagles' draft slots, going back, oh, 10 years, I guess.
(Actually, there is one takeaway here, and it's that there are WAY more misses than hits in the draft.)
• Bolded in green: Eagles picks.
• Bolded in black: Guys picked by other teams who eventually landed on the Eagles' roster at some point.
Pick No. 32
|Year
|Pick
|2024
|Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers
|2023
|Joey Porter Jr., CB, Steelers
|2022
|Lewis Cine, S, Vikings
|2021
|Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, DE, Buccaneers
|2020
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs
|2019
|N'Keal Harry, WR, Patriots
|2018
|Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
|2017
|Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Saints
|2016
|Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Browns
|2015
|Malcom Brown, DT, Patriots
Pick No. 64
|Year
|Pick
|2024
|Renardo Green, CB, 49ers
|2023
|Zacch Pickens, DT, Bears
|2022
|Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Broncos
|2021
|Kyle Trask, QB, Buccaneers
|2020
|Jeremy Chinn, S, Panthers
|2019
|DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks
|2018
|Tyquan Lewis, DE, Colts
|2017
|Taylor Moton, OG, Panthers
|2016
|Kevin Byard, S, Titans
|2015
|Jordan Richards, S, Patriots
Pick No. 96
|Year
|Pick
|2024
|Jarrian Jones, CB, Jaguars
|2023
|Brodric Martin, DT, Lions
|2022
|Nick Cross, S, Colts
|2021
|Ronnie Perkins, DE, Patriots
|2020
|Lucas Niang, OT, Chiefs
|2019
|Dawson Knox, TE, Bills
|2018
|Harrison Phillips, DT, Bills
|2017
|Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions
|2016
|Vincent Valentine, DT, Patriots
|2015
|Xavier Cooper, DT, Browns
Pick No. 134
|Year
|Pick
|2024
|Braelon Allen, RB Jets
|2023
|Jay Ward, S, Vikings
|2022
|Spencer Burford, OT, 49ers
|2021
|Janarius Robinson, DE, Vikings
|2020
|Jaylinn Hawkins, S, Falcons
|2019
|Greg Gaines, DT, Rams
|2018
|Chase Edmonds, RB, Cardinals
|2017
|Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers
|2016
|Kenneth Dixon, RB, Ravens
|2015
|Mark Glowinski, OG, Seahawks
Pick No. 161
|Year
|Pick
|2024
|Dominique Hampton, S, Commanders
|2023
|Nick Hampton, LB, Rams
|2022
|D'Marco Jackson, LB, Saints
|2021
|Tommy Doyle, OT, Bills
|2020
|Tyler Johnson, WR, Buccaneers
|2019
|Charles Omenihu, DE, Texans
|2018
|Jermaine Carter, LB, Panthers
|2017
|Anthony Walker Jr., LB, Colts
|2016
|Christian Westerman, OG, Bengals
|2015
|Neiron Ball, LB, Raiders
Pick No. 164
|Year
|Pick
|2024
|Jaylin Simpson, S, Colts
|2023
|Jaren Hall, QB, Vikings
|2022
|Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
|2021
|Jamar Johnson, S, Broncos
|2020
|Curtis Weaver, DE, Dolphins
|2019
|E. J. Speed, LB, Colts
|2018
|Natrell Jamerson, S, Saints
|2017
|Isaac Asiata, OG, Dolphins
|2016
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Eagles
|2015
|Lorenzo Doss, CB, Broncos
Pick No. 165
|Year
|Pick
|2024
|Rasheen Ali, RB, Ravens
|2023
|Terell Smith, CB, Bears
|2022
|Esezi Otomewo, DE, Vikings
|2021
|Shawn Davis, S, Florida
|2020
|Collin Johnson, WR, Jaguars
|2019
|Joe Jackson, DE, Cowboys
|2018
|Jaylen Samuels, RB, Steelers
|2017
|Jamal Agnew, WR/RS, Lions
|2016
|Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs
|2015
|Bradley Pinion, P, 49ers
Pick No. 168
|Year
|Pick
|2024
|Javon Solomon, DE, Bills
|2023
|Owen Pappoe, LB, Cardinals
|2022
|Braxton Jones, OT, Bears
|2021
|Zach Davidson, TE, Vikings
|2020
|John Hightower, WR, Eagles
|2019
|D'Andre Walker, LB, Titans
|2018
|Jamarco Jones, OT, Seahawks
|2017
|Marquel Lee, LB, Raiders
|2016
|Spencer Drango, OT, Browns
|2015
|Michael Burton, FB, Lions
