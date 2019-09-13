Registration now open for the 2020 Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon

The Love Run Half Marathon is one of Philadelphia's top spring races. The course begins and ends at Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, taking runners past City Hall, LOVE Park and Boathouse Row.

Sunday, March 29, 2020 is the upcoming race date. Registration opened Thursday, and there's currently a 40 percent off sale through midnight. Runners who sign up today pay $66.

Ryan Bethke/Motiv The 2020 Love Run Half Marathon in Philadelphia will take place in March.

All participants (must be 13 or older) will receive a long sleeve T-shirt, finishers medal, keepsake coffee mug and access to the finish line party.

Race weekend will begin with a free two-day health and fitness expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where runners will pick up their race number and swag bag.



As for the 7K race, which was recently added and takes place at the same time as the half marathon, registration will open in October.

