Registration now open for the 2020 Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon

September 13, 2019
The Love Run Half Marathon is one of Philadelphia's top spring races. The course begins and ends at Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, taking runners past City Hall, LOVE Park and Boathouse Row.
Sunday, March 29, 2020 is the upcoming race date. Registration opened Thursday, and there's currently a 40 percent off sale through midnight. Runners who sign up today pay $66.
Race weekend will begin with a free two-day health and fitness expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where runners will pick up their race number and swag bag.
As for the 7K race, which was recently added and takes place at the same time as the half marathon, registration will open in October.
Sunday, March 29, 2020
Start time: 7:30 a.m.
