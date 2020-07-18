More Culture:

July 18, 2020

Mütter Museum reopens to the public, after months of closure due to COVID-19

Visitors need to wear masks, buy tickets in advance

By Allie Miller
The Mütter Museum is reopening to the public Saturday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The medical museum connected to the College of Physicians of Philadelphia will be open under new health and safety guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mütter Museum reopens to the public Saturday, after months of coronavirus shutdowns had closed the space to in-person visitors. 

Visitors will now need to comply with new health and safety guidelines now required by the Center City museum. 

The medical museum which belongs to the College of Physicians of Philadelphia has been closed for four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first day of reopening July 18, the space will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Museums are permitted to open in Philadelphia under the current phase of Gov. Wolf's reopening plan. The Franklin Institute has also reopened under similar guidelines.

"We are so excited to welcome you back to the Museum and wanted to inform you about some changes we’ve made to ensure a safe, disturbingly informative visit," wrote the museum in a release.

Masks are now required for all guests over the age of two, timed tickets must be purchased in advance, six feet of social distancing is required between guests, building capacity is now limited to 50 people, and more safety rules will be enforced by staff members. 

Credit cards instead of other forms of payment, and hand-sanitizer stations will be recommended for use by museum staff. Options such as these won't be enforced, but visitors will be reminded of them.

Existing rules such as the prohibition of large backpacks, bags, and umbrellas still remain in place for visitors. Photography inside the museum is also still not allowed.

Although the space had previously been providing virtual tours of their exhibits, visitors can now see exhibits like "Going Viral: Infections through the Ages " and "Spit Spreads Death: The Influenza Pandemic of 1918-19 in Philadelphia" in person.

Visitors should call 215-560-8564 ahead of weekend trips, as the Thomson special exhibition gallery and Medicinal Garden have varying hours on certain days.

