Veterans Parade goes virtual for 2020 as Philadelphia cancels large events

The 6th annual Philadelphia Veterans Parade will take place virtually this year, as the city has put all large events on hold.

Organizers for the parade said that they will hold an online event in place of the live one, but are still uncertain of event details.

The live parade would've taken place on Nov. 6. However, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced the cancellation of all large events through Feb. 28, 2021, due the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Although we will not be able to gather in the same way we have in the past, we are planning on taking our celebration of veterans online this year for a one-of-a-kind virtual parade experience," wrote parade organizers.

The President of the Philadelphia Veterans Parade, Anthony Murphy, then released a statement that compared the event's change to war experiences.

“In battles we adjust, and that is exactly what we are going to do for this year’s parade," said Murphy. "Whether we are marching on Market Street or gathering together online, our goal remains the same – to honor and thank our nation’s heroes."

The Philadelphia Veterans Parade is seeking suggestions for the virtual event, which is still scheduled for November. Interested parties can send in suggestions here.



There are approximately 220,000 veterans in the area that the event honors. The 2019 event brought in around 7,000 participants from around 150 organizations.