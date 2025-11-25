For Temple's marching band, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a 'once-in-a-lifetime' moment

When Hugh Strother learned in August 2024 that Temple University's marching band would be among the 11 playing the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, he was disappointed. As a senior marketing major hoping to graduate in May 2025, he would just miss fulfilling a childhood dream.

So Strother, who plays trombone and grew up watching the parade with his family, decided to stay an extra semester.

"I kept thinking about it and I'm like, 'Well, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, I don't really mind going in just a little bit more debt about that,'" Strother said. "I realized my time isn't done yet. I really feel like this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get to stay here with more of my friends, have fun for one more year, really taking the whole experience from year-start to year-end."

The Diamond Band, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, was selected from hundreds of bands to march the two-mile route in New York City alongside giant balloons, floats and singers. The 200-member band will perform a medley of songs, including a K-Pop Demon Hunters number and the Temple fight song. NBC will begin televising the parade at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The performance will be the Diamond Band's first in the parade, which was first held in 1924. For Matt Brunner, 54, the band's director for the last 18 years, it has been a long time coming. His high school in Dover, Ohio, performed in the parade in 1972, when he was an infant. As a teenager, his knowledge of this performance sparked his interest in one day marching in the parade.

"Whenever I would walk into the band room for rehearsals every day, there was a banner that hung in the back of the room that said 'Macy's Parade 1972,' so I literally saw that every day," Brunner said. "It's something that, for marching bands, that's the goal. This is something you hope that you would get the chance to do at some point in time in your life, and here we are."

Bands have to send a resume, performance videos, uniform pictures and examples of their community impact to be selected for the parade. Brunner said Temple has applied a few times in the past without being selected. This time, he highlighted the band's reputation for pop culture-themed shows — like its "Barbie"-themed performance, which was paired with student-made parody videos of the 2023 movie. The Diamond Band also went viral in 2016 for a Panic! At the Disco-themed show.