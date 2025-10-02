Made in Philadelphia Fall Market returns to Dilworth Park Oct. 10–12

The Made in Philadelphia Fall Market is coming back to Dilworth Park this month. The outdoor market will run Friday through Sunday, Oct. 10–12, and will feature handmade items from local artists and small businesses.

Shoppers can find things like candles, jewelry, artwork, home décor, skincare products and packaged snacks — all made in the Philadelphia area. The market is open from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

The market takes place on the west side of City Hall, in the heart of Center City. Visitors can also enjoy the park’s fountains, outdoor seating, and nearby food and drink options. The location is easy to reach by SEPTA, and parking discounts are available through the iParkit app using the code MADEINPHILA.

Organizers say the event helps support local makers and gives shoppers a chance to buy unique items they won’t find in big stores. It’s also a fun way to spend time outdoors during the fall season.

For more information and a list of vendors, visit madeinphila.com

Oct. 10-12

Friday & Saturday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Dilworth Park (west side of City Hall

Free admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.