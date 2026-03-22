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March 22, 2026

Made in Philadelphia Spring Market returns to Dilworth Park in April

More than 60 local vendors will bring handmade goods, food and gifts to the three-day outdoor market in Center City.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Markets Spring
Made in Philadelphia Market 2026 Provided Courtesy/Made in Philadelphia Market

Vendors selling handmade goods, artwork and specialty foods fill Dilworth Park during the Made in Philadelphia Spring Market in Center City.

Spring in Center City will get a local flair when the Made in Philadelphia Spring Market returns to Dilworth Park for a three-day run in April.

The outdoor market, organized by the team behind Christmas Village in Philadelphia, will feature more than 60 vendors selling handmade goods, artwork, jewelry, home decor and specialty foods from across the Philadelphia region and beyond.

Running Friday, April 10, through Sunday, April 12, the event transforms the west side of City Hall into a walkable marketplace where visitors can browse small businesses, pick up handmade items or simply spend time outside as the weather warms up.

The market is free to attend and family-friendly, with a rotating lineup of makers throughout the weekend. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Made in Philadelphia Market Series is held throughout the year at Dilworth Park in partnership with Center City District, highlighting local makers in a busy Center City setting.

Made in Philadelphia Market

April 10-12
Friday & Saturday: 12-8 p.m.
Sunday: 12-6 p.m.

Dilworth Park
West Side of City Hall
1 S. 15th St.
Philadelphia, PA

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

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