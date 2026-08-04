Mailbag: What simple improvements can the Eagles' offense make?

We're still only four practices into 2026 Philadelphia Eagles training camp, but there's actually stuff to talk about now, so let's do a mailbag or two, shall we? Thanks as always for doing half the work for me. This is Part II of a two-part mailbag. (Part I here.)

Question from @b_breezy215: What are the simple improvements you think the Eagles' offense can make? For me is getting to the line sooner!

You're in luck, because Landon Dickerson mentioned that one of the ways the new scheme is easier on the offensive line is that they're getting to the line of scrimmage and running plays a lot faster than they did a year ago.

Here were the major issues with the offense last season that were at least partly attributable to Kevin Patullo, but also weren't fixed by Siranni:

• They were the slowest team in the NFL to get out of the huddle and to the line of scrimmage. (As you mentioned.) • Pre-snap procedural penalties were a season-long issue. • They rarely schemed their receivers open for easy throws/catches, and instead relied on their receivers to constantly have to win contested catches. • Route concepts were remedial at best, as they ran a historic number of hitch routes, complemented by four verts. • There was rarely any discernable play sequencing, in which one play early in the game might set up another play later in the game. • Personnel decisions were often maddening, such as the reliance of tight end Grant Calcaterra to serve as a run-blocking specialist, when that is the biggest weakness in his game; or the refusal to get the effective Tank Bigsby involved in the rushing attack in any meaningful way. • They would line up in tight formations, bringing receivers close to the offensive line, thus triggering the defense to bring more defenders into the box and then running out of those looks into brick walls.

In my opinion, all of that is easily fixable, and I do think that Sean Mannion will not make those same obvious mistakes. I should also note that I haven't really seen those mistakes repeated in any obvious way so far in camp.

Question from @Greg3481: Where is your confidence level as it pertains to Jalen Hurts being successful in this new offense? I’ve heard many be skeptical but he has proven the ability to learn many different offenses throughout his career.

From what all the players have said throughout spring practices and the first four days of camp, it feels like a rather easy offense to run. In San Francisco, a whole lot of mid quarterbacks had their best seasons running a version of this offense. In Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford became a league MVP. That's probably worth diving into a little deeper at some point.

But also, the Eagles have kind of a weird advantage this season in that there are a staggering 21 (!) teams that changed offensive coordinators this year. Hurts is used to that. Other quarterbacks around the league are not.

Question from @Eagleyez17: Three days into camp, as expected, the defense has pretty much dominated the offense. I think it'll even out a bit but what do you think it would take for Nick Siranni to go against his philosophy and play the offensive starters in a preseason game or two for the greater good?

The Eagles view joint practices as more valuable than the preseason games. They have more or less become the Eagles' preseason games for the starters. You almost certainly won't see Jalen Hurts playing in a preseason game anytime soon.

Question from @AsaMinor12: If Hurts can beat the Eagles' secondary can he beat any secondary? The defense has been dominant and I hope iron sharpens iron in this case.

On the "iron sharpens iron" point, I think that the Eagles have the best players in the NFL at three positional groups — offensive tackle, cornerback, and interior defensive line.

The positional groups going up against them are the edge defenders, wide receivers, and interior offensive line, which all have question marks heading into the season. So I do think that the "question mark" groups are in position to compete against high level players for the next month, and then it might seem a lot easier when they go up against other teams.

Question from @BigsWinz: How has Dontayvion Wicks been in terms of drops so far in camp?

I like what I've seen from Wicks. We did a film review of him earlier this offseason, and you can see that he's a good route runner, but his issue in the pros has been his hands. So far, he has made the catches he should make, and beyond, like this one:

He's my current leader to be the WR2.

Question from @Boston__Sucks: Moro Ojomo likely won't be on the Eagles next year with the Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis extensions. He's also an extremely valuable player to the team. So, if a DT needy team called Howie before the season to try and trade for him, what would you set your price at if you were Howie?

The Eagles think they can win a Super Bowl this year. Ojomo is a pretty important piece along their defensive line, and they don't have much after him, Carter, and Davis. If I'm Howie, I'm not trading him for anything less than a first-round pick. Of course, they wouldn't get that for him.

However, if the Eagles are unexpectedly horrid this season and start like 2-7, then sure, go ahead and deal Ojomo at the trade deadline to a contender for a second-round pick if you can get it. If he just plays out his contract, there's a decent enough chance he'll make Milton Williams money in free agency, and you'll get a third-round comp pick for losing him (assuming you don't sign someone who would cancel him out).

Question from @irisheagles (from Bluesky): Based on your limited viewing thus far, most likely UDFA to make the team. (Not named Rocco Underwood)

My guy so far is S Maximus Pulley.

Pulley had 85 tackles and 5 INTs (including two pick-sixes) for Wofford in 2025. He posted some All-22 of his highlights on YouTube:

That's a fun watch. Pulley reads quarterbacks' eyes and makes big plays on the football against the pass, and he loves triggering downhill hunting tackles for loss in the run game. Fun player.

In camp so far, he's been around the football a lot when he has gotten reps, and he's looked fearless playing the run.

(Also, I don't love what I have seen from Underwood so far. He has had some high snaps on punts, and as we pointed out in our Day 4 notes, the spin on his field goal snaps is imprecise.)

Question from @stevebarnes72: Not being from Philly, could you tell me which team is second to the Eagles in terms of popularity in the City? What would be bigger, a Sixers NBA Championship or a Phillies World Series?

The Phillies' parade in 2008 was pretty nuts. I've never seen a Sixers parade, so I wouldn't know how crazy that would be. I think popularity among the "other" Philly teams kind of rises and falls depending on how likely they are to contend for a championship. How about we put it to a vote?

What is your favorite non-Eagles Philly team?

Question from @Fritztastik (from Bluesky): Eagles beat most likely to profit on a leak by betting on a prediction market? Joking/not joking. Seriously though, thoughts on the marriage of journalism and prediction markets? It's a crash that's bound to happen.

I remember back in 2014 I reported that DeSean Jackson was not going to be on the team that year. And for the next month or so until he was released I caught a whole lot of grief from fans who thought that report was dumb or made up or whatever. (In fairness, from a football perspective it didn't make any sense to get rid of him, but the coach didn't like him and wanted him off the team, and fans didn't know that.)

Anyway, at the time, there were "fake" betting markets for that kind of thing. Online gambling websites would put out odds of where DeSean would play during the 2014 season. Or, like, straight up "yes" or "no" on whether DeSean would be an Eagle. You couldn't actually bet on those odds. It was just clickbait to get you to go to their websites and maybe bet on something else while there. But I remember seeing that the odds were heavily slanted toward DeSean remaining with the Eagles, which of course I knew was wrong.

But nowadays you can bet on stuff like that. I'm sure there were places you could bet on whether or not A.J. Brown would be traded. And yeah, I imagine at some point some reporter with good info will be tempted to act on it. Personally, I've never received any kind of memo on whether that kind of activity is allowed or not, so it's a little bit of a gray area. Certainly the gambling sites don't want that.

I imagine that at some point a reporter will get "caught" betting on inside info, and it'll be interesting to see what kind of repercussions will come from that, if any.

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