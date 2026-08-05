Malcolm Gladwell coming to Philly to discuss new book

Malcolm Gladwell, the bestselling author of "Outliers," "Blink" and "The Tipping Point," will visit the Free Library of Philadelphia on Wednesday, Oct. 14, to discuss his new book, "The American Way of Killing: The Invention of an Epidemic."

Gladwell will discuss the book with 6abc Action News co-anchor Tamala Edwards as part of the Free Library of Philadelphia Author Events series. His latest book explores why the United States has far more homicides than other wealthy countries, drawing on interviews, historical records and social science research to examine the roots of America's gun violence epidemic.

The discussion begins at 7 p.m. at Parkway Central Library in Center City. Tickets are $39 and are available through the Free Library of Philadelphia.

Wednesday, Oct. 14 | 7 p.m.

Parkway Central Library

1901 Vine St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tickets: $39

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