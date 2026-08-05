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August 05, 2026

Malcolm Gladwell coming to Philly to discuss new book

The bestselling author of 'Outliers,' 'Blink' and 'The Tipping Point' will discuss 'The American Way of Killing: The Invention of an Epidemic' at a Free Library of Philadelphia Author Event on Oct. 14.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Author Events Malcolm Gladwell
Malcolm Gladwell The American Way of Killing Provided Courtesy/Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation

Malcolm Gladwell will discuss his new book, "The American Way of Killing: The Invention of an Epidemic," during a Free Library of Philadelphia Author Event on Oct. 14.

Malcolm Gladwell, the bestselling author of "Outliers," "Blink" and "The Tipping Point," will visit the Free Library of Philadelphia on Wednesday, Oct. 14, to discuss his new book, "The American Way of Killing: The Invention of an Epidemic."

Gladwell will discuss the book with 6abc Action News co-anchor Tamala Edwards as part of the Free Library of Philadelphia Author Events series. His latest book explores why the United States has far more homicides than other wealthy countries, drawing on interviews, historical records and social science research to examine the roots of America's gun violence epidemic.

The discussion begins at 7 p.m. at Parkway Central Library in Center City. Tickets are $39 and are available through the Free Library of Philadelphia.

Malcolm Gladwell Author Event

Wednesday, Oct. 14 | 7 p.m.
Parkway Central Library
1901 Vine St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Tickets: $39

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Author Events Malcolm Gladwell Free Library of Philadelphia Books

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