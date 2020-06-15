More Sports:

June 15, 2020

CNN hires former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins as regular contributor

Two-time Super Bowl winner plans to offer perspective during election year

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL CNN
Malcolm Jenkins CNN XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY/SIPA USA

Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has signed on with CNN as a regular contributor. Now with the New Orleans Saints, Jenkins plans to provide political insight to voters in the run-up to the 2020 election.

Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, an outspoken voice for racial equality and justice, has been hired by CNN as a contributor for the network.

Jenkins, now a member of the New Orleans Saints, confirmed the news in a statement, according to Variety.

“Now more than ever, the public needs to be educated on the roles of elected positions of power, such as the District Attorney, Police Chief or City Council and how to hold those individuals accountable, especially through their voice and their vote," Jenkins said. "In an important election year, I’m eager to join the CNN family and share my perspective as a regular contributor. I also want to thank CNN for their thoughtful leadership in viewing professional athletes beyond their sport as another educated voice who brings a varied perspective and value to the network’s programming and shows.”

Jenkins, 32, has led a variety of community initiatives in recent years through his Malcolm Jenkins Foundation and the Players Coalition, which he spearheaded with retired wide receiver Anquan Boldin. The independent advocacy group secured a $100 million commitment from the NFL to support charities and organizations in the areas of criminal justice, education and law enforcement reform.

The two-time Super Bowl winner has previously written for CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post and also had a weekly feature with PhillyVoice during the 2018 football season. He is the co-founder of Listen Up Media, the production company behind "Black Boys," a documentary on black life in the United States that will be released later this year.

It appears Jenkins will plan to contribute to CNN while suiting up for the Saints in 2020.

Jenkins participated in protests for George Floyd in Philadelphia and delivered the key note address for the 2020 graduating class of the School District of Philadelphia. He is indicated that he plans to make Philadelphia his permanent home when he retires from the NFL.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NFL CNN United States George Floyd Eagles Saints

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Prince Tega Wanogho
061220PrinceTegaWanogho

Protests

Mayor Kenney condemns group of people 'protecting' Christopher Columbus statue in South Philly
Christopher Columbus statue South Philly

Adult Health

Is it safe to stay in a hotel, cabin or rental home yet?
Hotel Safety COVID-19

Sports

The funniest, coolest names in Philly sports history
010418CreVonLeBlanc

Music

Musician Shamir records video for 'On My Own' from Philly home during pandemic
shamir on my own

Father's Day

MANNA selling gift boxes with grill essentials for Father's Day
Father's Day gift boxes

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved